Tips and tricks to keep your smartphone waterproof this monsoon

Rains bring respite from the torrid Indian summer, but the monsoon can often usher in a new set of problems. Keeping your mobile phone safe can be a challenge in the rainy season, especially if you get caught outside during a downpour. But one can prepare in advance to avoid damage. The easiest method is ordering a universal waterproof pouch online to keep phones dry.

We take a look at tips and tricks for keeping your smartphone dry this rainy season and what to do if it gets wet.

Waterproof pouch for mobile

Waterproof pouches for mobiles are easily available online for as low as Rs 99. For instance, waterproof mobile pouch by Generic is said to be IPX8 waterproof and touch-friendly as well. It is listed on Amazon for a price of Rs 90, but delivery charges are extra. There is the more expensive Bobo universal waterproof pouch as well, which measures 7.5-inches diagonally, which means it can hold most phones. It is also IPX8 waterproof clear case and the price on Amazon is Rs 299.

It is definitely a good idea to invest in waterproof pouches for mobiles, especially on rainy days and if you are on the move more often.

Ziplock pouch with silica gel packets

A ziplock pouch is another good option for keeping your phone safe. Just throw in a silica gel packet for extra protection to keep away the moisture. Ziplock pouches and silica gel packets are readily available in supermarkets and can be ordered online as well.

Bluetooth headphones

Those who forget carrying a waterproof case or ziplock pouch, it is advisable to keep your phone inside the pocket or bag as much as you can. Bluetooth headphones are a good option to quickly take calls without taking out the phone. Most headphones do not get damaged quickly and good ones cost way less than a smartphone, which is likely to be more expensive.

What to do if my phone gets wet?

If your phone gets wet, take out the battery (in case of removable battery phones), do not plug into the charger. Also, do not use a hairdryer for drying the phone. What you can do is leave the phone in a bucket full of dry rice overnight or put it in Ziplock pouch with silica gel packets till it gets properly dried. It might be a good idea to show the phone at a service centre as some types of water damage can take a long time to manifest.