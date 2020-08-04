Looking for TikTok alternatives? Try these apps

We have listed out some TikTok alternatives you can try apart from the Indian ones. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) We have listed out some TikTok alternatives you can try apart from the Indian ones. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

The government of India blocked Tiktok in the country last month alongside some more Chinese apps that threatened national security. Following India, the President of the United States Donald Trump has announced that he is considering banning the Chinese short video app in the US very soon.

TikTok has millions of users across the globe, so if the video creating app is banned where do the users go and what are the alternative apps users can use to create short videos and share them with the world? Well, earlier when Tiktok was banned in India we listed out some of the popular Indian alternatives users can try out. Today, given the US is also considering banning TikTok we have listed out some alternatives you can try apart from the Indian ones.

Instagram

Available on: Google Play store, Apple App store

Price: Free

Instagram recently introduced Reels in some markets including India. Reels have been inspired by TikTok. With Reels coming in Instagram users can now create short videos like TikTok which won’t disappear in 24 hours like Stories. One of the best things about it is that you can choose to share it with everyone on Instagram, not just friends. Interestingly, similar to Tiktok, Reels offer several new filters and features to make the short videos users shoot interesting. Here’s how to use Reels on Instagram.

Dubsmash

Available on: Google Play store, Apple App store

Price: Free

Well, Dubsmash is among the first-ever short video platforms introduced. The platform is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store for free. Based in NewYork, the platform claims it takes privacy very seriously. Dubsmash allows users to record and upload videos using a sound or even add videos. There are many filters available that users can use to make their videos interesting. Dubsmash allows users to add stickers, filters, text to the videos before uploading them on the platform. There’s an option to directly share Dubsmash videos to other platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, iMessage, YouTube, and more.

Also Read | Some Indian TikTok alternatives you can try

byte

Available on: Google Play store, Apple App store

Price: Free

byte works just like Tiktok, lets users create short videos with filters and text on them. The app is available on both Google Play store and App store for free. Based out of the United States, byte is one of the few alternatives to Tiktok available globally. The platform enables users to either create videos or upload from the phone gallery. In India though byte doesn’t have a good rating.

Triller

Available on: Google Play store, Apple App store

Price: Free

Similar to all other short video platforms Triller also allows users to create professional short videos with the help of the auto-editing algorithm. The platform offers more than 100 filters to help users personalize their videos with text, drawings, emojis, and more. Just like Tiktok, Triller users can also access top trending tracks or create their own music to create videos. Triller videos can be directly shared on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Text, or save to camera roll.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.