Thomson 32-inch TV at Rs 6,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, other 32-inch TVs under Rs 10,000

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, both the company’s will be offering various deals on TVs. One of the best deals that will be made available during the sales is a basic Thomson 32-inch TV for Rs 6,999 on Flipkart.

Thomson 32TM3290 usually sells at Rs 8,999 exclusively on Flipkart. The company claims that the device comes with a Zero Dot A+ grade HD Ready panel. The TV has a 178-degree Wide Viewing Angle and comes with 20W speakers. Connectivity options include HDMI, PC, USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

During the sales, many other 32-inch televisions will be made available under Rs 10,000. Here’s a list of some 32-inch televisions which you can consider purchasing during the Amazon and Flipkart sales.

Telefunken TFK32N is another 32-inch HD Ready television which you can purchase during the sale on Amazon at Rs 7,999. It is made by Videotex, which holds the license to manufacture TVs from Daiwa, Shinco and Telefunken. The Telefunken TFK32N comes with similar specifications to the Thomson 32TM3290.

Detel 32 IPS is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 7,999. Detel 32 IPS sports a 32-inch full HD A+ grade panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It comes with two speakers with a combined sound output of 20W with Dolby Digital Sound support.

Flipkart owned Billion also offers customers a 32-inch HD Ready TV, named Billion TV154. The TV has similar specifications to the Thomson 32TM3290 and the Telefunken TFK32N. One thing that stands out is that the company claims that they have tested the panel used inside of the TV to withstand India’s peak humid conditions. It is priced at Rs 7,999