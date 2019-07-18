This monsoon, a look at affordable splashproof phones: Redmi Note 7, Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro

Protecting smartphones in the monsoon season are a challenge, especially for those who are on the move more often. There are several measures one can take in advance to protect their phones like buying waterproof mobile cases or keep the phone in Ziplock pouches, etc. Those having expensive phones need not worry as most have waterproof IP (Ingress Protection) rating.

Advertising

However, when it comes to budget phones, only a few offer protection against water, which is mostly limited to splash-resistant coating and not waterproofing. There is a difference. We take a look at what splash-resistant coating means and a list of budget phones that come with it.

What is splash-resistant coating?

Budget smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, etc come with P2i splashproof nano-coating, which means the device will be protected against humidity as well as everyday splashes and spills but can not be immersed in water. So, phones with the splashproof coating can be used in light showers but not for long as water may get inside the phone through exposed ports.

Splash-proof phones under Rs 20,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Moto G7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro which has a starting price of Rs 13,999 as well as Redmi Y3 and Redmi Note 7, which start at Rs 9,999 each come with P2i coating. Moto G7, which is priced at Rs 16,999 also sports a water repellent design, thanks to P2i nano-coating. Another example is Realme 3 Pro, which is splash-proof, the company claims, though this is not P2i coating.

Motorola One Vision at Rs 19,999 with IP52 rating, what does it mean?

Motorola One Vision skips the P2i nano-coating and comes with IP52 rating, which means it can sustain vertically falling drops of water in say splashes or light rains, but not suitable for rains. The site mentions that accidental spills are covered but the device should not be submerged in water as it is not waterproof. It is protected against limited ingress of dust as well.