Diwali gifting list: The best high-end devices and all the offers to keep in mind

Several e-commerce giants are still hosting Diwali sales on their platforms. If you have missed all the previous festive sales, don’t worry you still have the chance to get some high-end products at low prices. We have handpicked some of the popular devices that are listed online at discounted rates.

Apple iPhone 12 at Rs 53,999

Those who are interested in buying the last year’s iPhone 12 can get it for Rs 53,999. Of course, those who can spend more than 80,000 can buy the latest iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 12 is still a good smartphone and people bought it for less than Rs 50,000 if they avail of the exchange discount offer of up to Rs 14,950 on Flipkart.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: List of best gift ideas with prices starting as low as Rs 500

iPad Air 2020 at Rs 46,900

If you are on the hunt for a tablet that can give you good performance as well as the best software experience, then you can check out the iPad Air 2020 model. This one has received some discount too. The price of this model is currently down to Rs 46,900. The iPad Air 2020 has Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and other features. One can also swap their old tablet and get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000 on Amazon.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P at Rs 19,999

Xiaomi’s Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, which was launched in India for Rs 29,999, is selling at a discounted rate of Rs 19,999. This is a robot vacuum cleaner, which comes with an LDS Laser Navigation System as well as a SLAM algorithm for real-time mapping, a long scanning range of up to 8m, and fast speeds. The device even has a Smart Water Tank that can automatically select the modes based on the intensity and type of floor. One will be able to control it using a dedicated mobile app.

Dyson V8 Absolute+ at Rs 27,900

Dyson products are premium, but are also useful for many purposes. You can also consider buying this vacuum cleaner from Dyson, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,990. It was originally launched for Rs 39,990 in the country. You will find this offer on Flipkart as well as on the company’s official site. This vacuum cleaner is said to give up to 40 minutes of runtime. It comes with nine tools and accessories, as per the company.

Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Smart LED TV at Rs 55,990

Those who are looking for a 55-inch Smart TV can check out this LED TV from Samsung. Amazon is selling it for as low as Rs 55,990. It offers a 4K ultra HD display and comes with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, YouTube, and other popular OTT apps. There is a discount coupon of Rs 1,200 as well as a bank discount offer of Rs 1,500. One can also save up to Rs 13,300 on the exchange of their old TV.

Apple MacBook Air at Rs 83,990

Apple’s MacBook Air can be purchased for Rs 83,990. There is also up to Rs 1,500 discount on bank cards. Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering up to Rs 18,200 discount on the exchange of your old laptop. It packs Apple’s M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU.

Dyson Airwrap hair styler at Rs 35,900

You can consider gifting the Dyson Airwrap hair styler, which supports intelligent heat management controls and is powered by a miniature V9 motor. The hair styler is selling for Rs 35,900 on Amazon which is a discounted price. You can also gift Dyson’s Corrale cordless hair straightener, which is also available at a discounted price of Rs 29,900 on Amazon.

Samsung The Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV at Rs 84,999

Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (2021 Model is listed on Amazon for Rs 89,990. Flipkart is offering the same TV for Rs 84,999 and there are also some exchange and bank offers, which means you will be able to buy this TV at a much lower price. But, the exchange offer is slightly higher on Amazon.

OnePlus 9 Pro at Rs 60,999

The OnePlus 9 Pro has received a massive discount on Amazon. It is available for as low as Rs 60,999 on the e-commerce site, down from Rs 64,999. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an exchange discount offer of up to Rs 18,000, a flat Rs 3,000 off on SBI bank credit card and a Rs 2,000 discount coupon on Amazon.