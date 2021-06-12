This app lets you turn any image into a cartoon

There is an app called Voila AI Artist, which lets you turn any image into a cartoon. The app is available for download on Apple’s App Store. However, it is not accessible to Android users. You can turn an image into a funny cartoon, renaissance painting, and a hand drawn caricature with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

This is a free app, so you don’t need to pay for using any of its features. However, it contains a lot of ads. So if you want to use it, you will have to deal with ads. There is a paid subscription as well. If you upgrade to the Pro version, then you will get to create unlimited cartoons, and the images will get processes at a much faster pace. The paid version will also remove watermark and ads.

How to turn anyone into a cartoon using Voila AI Artist

Step 1: All you need to do is download the Voila AI Artist app on your smartphone from App Store. Those who are based in the US can download the app via Google Play Store.

Step 2: Once you install it, the app will ask for permission to use your device’s gallery and camera.

Step 3: The app will display four styles, including 3D Cartoon, Renaissance, 2D Cartoon, and Caricature. Select any one of the styles and tap on the arrow.

Step 4: You can now select a photo from your phone’s gallery to turn the image into a cartoon, or you can take a fresh photo using the app’s Camera.

Step 5: Once you select the image or take a photo using the camera, you will see your original photo as well as your three cartoon renderings, and all three renderings, including Royalty 3D, Baby 3D and Cartoon 3D. You can then select any of the three renderings and tap on the edit button to share on apps like Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.