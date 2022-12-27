These Xiaomi, Redmi smartphones are now Jio True 5G-ready: Check list

Xiaomi today announced its partnership with Reliance Jio True 5G to bring the telecom player’s NSA (non standalone) 5G network to Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. With the partnership, supported 5G phones by Xiaomi and Redmi are now software-ready to run on Jio’s True 5G network and gain access to faster 5G speeds.

Enabled devices from Xiaomi and Redmi lineups include the Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Note that users on these phones must first download and install any available system updates and then switch to 5G under the Network Settings. These settings can be found at Settings> SIM Cards & Mobile Networks. Also note that users will need to be in a 5G-supported city for the services to work.

“We are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio’s True 5G network. We are hopeful that this will help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio’s True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets,” Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India said.

With yet another major brand now offering 5G support for Jio’s network in India, only a select few brands are left without support for the next-gen network yet, mainly Google’s Pixel series of smartphones.

Google had promised 5G-ready software updates by December 2022 for the supported phones, which are the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series, but one would also be able to use 5G on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which despite never officially being launched in India, were imported by many from other countries.

Other brands like Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Oppo, Vivo and Realme have all now provided 5G-ready software updates to their supported phones in India.