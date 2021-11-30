These Xiaomi Redmi and Mi smartphones could get MIUI 13 update: Report

MIUI 13 is rumoured to launch on December 16, and ahead of its release, Xiaomiui has leaked the list of smartphones that could receive the latest MIUI software update. The cited source has also suggested that the MIUI 13 could be released alongside the Xiaomi 12 series.

The new lineup is said to include the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X models. The code suggests that the upcoming smartphone may run on the latest MIUI 13, but it will reportedly be based on Android 11, as per V13.0.0.46.RLDMIXM internal beta build.

While these might launch with the old Android OS, they are expected to get Android 12 in the future. The cited source has also shared a list of devices that may be the first ones to receive the MIUI 13, which will be based on Android 12.

These include Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40, Mi 10S, and Mi 11 Lite 5G. Apart from these, the company is also said to release MIUI 13 for the Mi 10 series and Mi 10T range, Mi 11 series, Xiaomi 11T range, Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold, Xiaomi Pad 5 range, and Mi Note 10 series.

The report also stated that other Redmi devices such as Redmi 9T, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10, and Redmi 10 Prime will also get MIUI 13-based Android 12. The Redmi K30 series, Redmi K40 line up, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 10 series, and Redmi Note 11 series will reportedly be eligible for the upcoming MIUI update.

It is worthing pointing out that the brand hasn’t yet given the confirmation on the launch of the MIUI 13. But, the Chinese company is expected to reveal some details soon.