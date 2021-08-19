These ultrawide monitors are perfect for gaming and creative work

An immersive experience is one of the fundamental pillars of a good gaming setup, and when it comes to impressiveness, nothing beats an ultrawide gaming monitor. These large monitors are not just big, but also often curved, offering a true-to-life-like gaming and media experience for players.

If you are looking for a good gaming monitor, here are the best options to consider.

Samsung 34-inch Curved Monitor (Rs 69,999)

This gaming monitor comes with a 24-inch VA panel display. It also has a curvature of 1500R and 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, making it suitable for most gaming needs. Other features include Thunderbolt 3 port support for Mac and PC, 178-degree vertical/horizontal viewing angle, and built-in speakers.

LG Ultrawide 34 (Rs 29,899)

The LG Ultrawide 34 is a 34-inch WFHD monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels. It features a straight (non-curving) IPS panel with HDR 10 and AMD’s Radeon FreeSync support. There are two HDMI ports here as well as an audio-out port, which you may not need if you use the monitor’s built-in speakers. A VESA wall mount also allows users to tether the monitor to a VESA mount or a VESA-based dual-monitor setup with ease.

Lenovo Thinkvision 34 (Rs 51,999)

The Thinkvision 34 features a 3440×1440 WQHD VA panel. This monitor features a wide range of ports including a USB-C port, an HDMI, and a DisplayPort. The USB-C Port here offers data, video and power transfer together. Additionally, there are also four USB 3.1 ports. Besides this, there is a curvature of 1500R and small edges.

Acer Ultrawide Monitor (Image Source: Amazon) Acer Ultrawide Monitor (Image Source: Amazon)

Acer XR382CQK (Rs 94,999)

This 37.5-inch is the biggest monitor on our list. It comes with a 21:9 3840 x 1600 IPS panel with a claimed 1ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate. While it isn’t very high on the refresh rate part, you still get a good mix of features like an HDMI port, an HDMI (MHL) port, a Display Port, and multiple USB Type-A ports. There is also a 34-inch variant that comes in at Rs 69,999.

HP 34-Inch Curved Ultra-Thin Monitor (Rs 54,199)



The HP 34-Inch curved monitor, as the name suggests offers a 34-inch QHD 2560 x 1440 IPS panel with a 3.5mm port, HDMI port, and a Display Port as well. The screen also gets an anti-glare coating but there is no high refresh rate here.