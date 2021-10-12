These are the top camera phones you can buy in 2021

It’s almost the Holiday season in India and as we gear up for Dussehra and Diwali, Christmas and New Year aren’t too far away either. For those of you thinking about buying a new smartphone, the camera quality is likely a major factor ahead of all the upcoming festivities.

But what phone should you invest into if the best camera quality is the most important to you and money is not an issue? Here’s a list of the best smartphones to consider with the best camera performance.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series are the brand’s top flagship devices at the moment and they come with some of the best cameras yet. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ offer a great 12MP+12MP+64MP camera setup on the back that’s very capable. However, if it is the best you desire in terms of both camera performance and a flagship experience, you can also consider the S21 Ultra.

iPhone 13 Pro Max/ iPhone 13 Pro

There is no best camera list without an iPhone and the iPhone 13 series’ Pro models make the cut here. Still carrying a triple 12MP camera setup, the iPhone 13 series offers a great camera experience with features like sensor-shift, macro mode and a new Cinematic Mode. The new iPhones also come with a bigger battery, but still will have a notch up top.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra is a powerful package all round, and the camera performance of this phone is no exception. Armed with a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP triple camera setup and many software features, this phone offers no compromises.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro offers the best the brand has in the camera department powered by the company’s partnership with Hasselblad. You have a 48MP + 50MP + 8MP setup with software processing to match, resulting in great pictures.

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo’s X-series are a range of flagship, camera-oriented smartphones and the X70-series is the newest addition. You have OIS (optical image stabilisation on all four rear cameras) and they capture great pictures as well as video, with a number of software-powered features.