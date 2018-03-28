These 5 upcoming Sony PlayStation 4 games are worth waiting for in 2018

We saw many games released in 2017 such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Call of Duty World War II. This year as well game publishers have a lot of titles lined up that are worth waiting for. Previously, we covered a list of some of the popular titles making an appearance on Microsoft’s Xbox One. In this article, we take a look at some of the important titles releasing this year on Sony PlayStation 4.

God of War

God of War has been among the most-loved PlayStation exclusives. Being developed by Santa Monica Studio for PS4, it is set to launch on April 20. It is a sequel to the God of War III that was announced back in 2010. Interestingly, the upcoming chapter is not the same as previous God of War games, claims the company this time around. Meaning, no more Kratos wielding his two signature blades and chopping the enemies. Now he is playing a role of a father, mentor and protector to his son, Atreus. He wields an axe and while looking after his son and masters the rage that has kept him going for all these years.

Vampyr

One of the upcoming role-playing action games, Vampyr launches June 5 not just on PS4 but also Xbox One and Windows. Developed by Dontnod Entertainment, the story picks up from London when the Spanish flu pandemic was at its peak in 1918. The plot revolves around a doctor, Jonathan Reid who turns into a vampire. He has to come to terms with his Hippocratic oath and his new bloodthirsty personality. Players should have various weapons and supernatural abilities at their disposal to combat enemies.

The Last of Us Part ll

Naughty Dog is the publisher of this game and they haven’t offered any details related to its release date. Instead, what they have said is that it will come out sometime later this year. The Last of Us Part II should be a sequel to the first Last of Us game that launched in 2013. After five years, it should be interesting to revisit Joel and Ellie in this intense horror and action game.

Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human will launch on PlayStation 4 on May 25. The plot will revolve around three androids: Kara, Connor and Markus who may live or die at the end depending on how players choose to interact. Interestingly, the game doesn’t end even one character dies. It then takes up another role. Players get a lifeline so that they can resume their game from the earlier checkpoint.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Insomniac Games is yet to reveal the exact launch timeline for this, but it is likely to launch in the first half of 2018. The game is based on a story that is different from comic books, television, film or any previous game’s. Players can choose between Peter Parker and Spider-Man. In this game, Parker is 23 years old about to graduate from college. But he has also been a Spider-Man for eight years under his fancy outfit.