The Vivo blog: Increasing market share and faster charging

In the last Vivo blog, we talked about how Vivo replaced Samsung to become the second most shipped smartphone manufacturer in India according to Counterpoint. Now, Canalys has come out with a report similar to that of Counterpoint. According to the report, Vivo grew by 44 per cent in terms of smartphone shipments in 2019.

Apart from this, all of BBK Electronics (the parent company of Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme) brands combined performed very well taking the best performer tag and capturing 39 per cent of the Indian smartphone market. However, individually Vivo still lacked behind Xiaomi, which was the best performing brand of India with a 29 per cent market share.

According to the Canalys report, Vivo was not able to beat Samsung and take the second-best performing brand spot. Samsung had a total of 22 per cent market share, whereas, Vivo lagged behind with a 17 per cent market share.

Super FlashCharge technology coming soon?

Vivo has filed a trademark for the term Super FlashCharge with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). This might mean that the company is looking to soon launch a new proprietary fast charging technology for its devices. Whenever the company has launched a new fast charging technology, it has done so with a new flagship phone. So we might expect the company to soon launch a new flagship smartphone.

The phone that the company might launch the new technology might be from its sub-brand, iQoo. To recall, iQoo is expected to launch in India this month.

As of now, the company has not revealed anything about this technology. However, according to previous certifications, we can guess the technology might be for the 55W charging standard that was spotted earlier this year.

Vivo S1 discontinued?

Don’t worry the phone has not completely been discontinued, however, according to a report from 91Mobiles, the company has discontinued the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the smartphone. To recall, the variant recently received a price cut and was being sold at Rs 17,990. The 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant are continuing to sell at Rs 16,990 and Rs 18,990, respectively.

According to the report the 64GB storage variant will no longer be made available to consumers after the stocks are over. Key features of the device include a MediaTek MT6768 processor, 6.38-inch AMOLED display, a 32MP selfie camera, a triple-camera setup at the back and a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

