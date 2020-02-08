The Vivo blog: Expanding offline market, launching the Vivo V19 and iQoo 3

Vivo has announced that by the end of 2020 it wants to have a network of 600 exclusive stores in India. Vivo has announced that by the end of 2020 it wants to have a network of 600 exclusive stores in India.

Vivo has announced that by the end of 2020 it wants to have a network of 600 exclusive stores in India. The first step in this is the opening of its 1800 sq ft experiential flagship store in Thane, Maharashtra. It intends to open 20 more such stores across metros and state capitals.

The experiential stores will have dedicated gaming, VR and customer interaction zones. The accessories and IoT zone will consist of all of the company’s accessories and smart devices. In the gaming experience zone, customers will be able to experience the Ultra Game Mode on Vivo smartphones. The VR and photo zone will let customers experience AI powered photography on the devices.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Meanwhile, according to a new report by 91Mobiles, Vivo’s upcoming V19 and V19 Pro smartphones will ditch the pop-up camera mechanism we got to see in the Vivo V15 series and Vivo V17 Pro, in support for a hole-punch design.

It is being said that the devices will come with a long hole-punch similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It will sport two sensors up front, however, as of now, we do not know the resolution of these.

According to an earlier report, the brand is expected to begin the pre-registration process for Vivo V19 and V19 Pro late this month, with a plan to launch in March. The prices are rumoured to be between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

Read our first Vivo Blog here

Interestingly, Vivo is already working on its next gen iQoo 3 smartphone. The device has been listed on China’s TENAA website and Geekbench, giving us an idea as to what the device might turn out to be.

According to the TENAA listing, the device will sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 128GB/256GB of storage, quad camera setup on the back and a 4,370mAh battery. The device’s processor has a frequency of 2.84GHz and 8 cores, which is likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system.

On the Geekbench listing, the device is powered by an eight-core processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It comes with 8GB of RAM and managed to score 914 points on the single-core test and 3,217 in the multi-core test.

Read our second Vivo Blog here

In other news, Huawei will be joining hands with Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo to make it possible for developers to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously. All of these brands have their own app stores called the Xiaomi Market, App Market (Oppo), Vivo App Store and the AppGallery (Huawei). These are quite popular in China, where they do not have access to the Google Play Store. However, outside of China, these stores have not seen much success.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd