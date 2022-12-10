The best ways to minimise screen time on Android to get your life back on track

It’s our smartphones and laptops that have made the Information Age possible. With so much content to consume and so many people at our fingerprints, it’s easy to get lost in our screens. That doesn’t do us any good – smartphone overuse has been linked with eye strain, shortened attention span, neck problems, and a host of other physical and mental health problems. Therefore, limiting screen time isn’t just important, it’s crucial to our overall well-being. If you are having a hard time doing that, we’ve got some tools and apps to help you find the right balance.

Use Android’s Digital Wellbeing feature

After a year-long Pixel-only run, Digital Wellbeing was converted into a requirement for all Android phones in 2019. It may not sound like much, but the move is significant in its implications. With the inclusion of Digital Wellbeing, every Android device now comes with a bunch of features to help you limit your screen time, right out of the box. You can set timers for each app, pause distracting apps, set a bedtime mode to help you sleep, and more.

1. Set timers for apps

It’s not always the phone that’s the problem, sometimes it’s just an app. You may be in the habit of doom-scrolling Instagram or maybe YouTube’s your poison. If that’s the case, you can set a timer for selected apps. After the set timer reaches its end, you’ll no longer be able to access the app for the remainder of the day.

Digital Wellbeing’s timer functionality prevents you from using the app for the remainder of the day when its timer runs out Digital Wellbeing’s timer functionality prevents you from using the app for the remainder of the day when its timer runs out

To set a timer for apps, head to your phone’s settings, scroll to Digital Wellbeing & parental controls, and select Dashboard. Here you’ll see a list of apps. Tap on any app, then select App timer.

Also Read | Get the most out of emojis on Android with these tips and tricks

2. Focus mode

Think of Focus mode as a more powerful DND (Do not disturb) mode where you can pause distracting apps. When turned on, apps you’ve marked as distracting will no longer be accessible. You’ll also see no notifications from them. The feature is especially useful for when you’re working and only wish to interact with important apps.

To use Focus mode, head to Digital Wellbeing > Focus mode. Here, check all apps you find distracting. Next, hit the “Turn on now” button.

3. Bedtime mode

Advertisement

Bedtime mode silences your phone, dims the wallpaper, and turns the screen black and white to help you sleep better at night. The feature is again accessible from the Digital Wellbeing app.

Use a custom launcher

Olauncher promises to “help you on your goal to digital detox and live a life free from unwanted distraction” (Image credits: Olauncher) Olauncher promises to “help you on your goal to digital detox and live a life free from unwanted distraction” (Image credits: Olauncher)

One of the greatest plus points of Android is the ability to change the default launcher. If Digital Wellbeing feels like too much work, then a minimalist launcher will save the day. The whole point of such launchers is to make your phone appear as boring as possible so that you are less tempted to use it. That involves replacing your wallpaper with a black/white background, doing away with app icons, and hiding unimportant notifications. Some of the best apps for the purpose include Indistract Minimalist Launcher, Olauncher, and Ratio: Productivity Homescreen – all of which are available on the Google Play Store.

Try the Forest app

(Image credits: Forest) (Image credits: Forest)

Building a good habit doesn’t always have to be about forcing yourself into behaving in a particular way. Sometimes, all it needs is a little push – some positive reinforcement. For that, Forest: Focus for Productivity is simply perfect. You plant a seed in it when you need to put down your phone to get something done. As you stay focused, the seed will grow into a tree. But if you use your phone, the tree will wither away.