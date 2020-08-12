The best iPad accessories to buy in 2020

Here’s a list of best iPad accessories that can help you up your game.

When the iPad was launched back in 2010, it was seen as a mere tablet. Now, however, the iPad feels closer to a laptop replacement. It’s a great device to get your work done on, make presentations, play games, take notes, watch movies and stay in touch with your friends over video chat. But to fully take advantage of the iPad, you need to invest in the right accessories.

From Apple Pencil, Xbox Wireless Controller to Magic keyboard, here is a guide to the best accessories for the iPad available right now.

Apple Pencil (1st gen)

If you use a pre-2018 iPad or current-generation iPad and iPad Air, then the Apple Pencil (first generation) should be a perfect choice. The stylus is great for students, artists or anyone who likes to do serious stuff on their iPad. It’s not only pressure sensitive but also tilt sensitive. The Pencil works with major note-taking apps as well as Apple’s suite of iWork apps. Despite having some design flaws, Apple Pencil comes closest to an actual pencil.

Asking price: Rs 8499

Xbox Wireless Controller. (Image credit: Xbox) Xbox Wireless Controller. (Image credit: Xbox)

Xbox Wireless Controller

If you are done with using a touchscreen to play games on your iPad, it’s time to buy the Xbox Wireless Controller. The controller should work absolutely fine for shooters, sports and racing games. This is obviously not a mandatory purchase, but if you actively play games on the iPad, it’s an accessory worth buying. The Xbox Wireless Controller pairs easily to your iPad wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Asking price: Rs 5499

Apple Magic Keyboard. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan) Apple Magic Keyboard. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan)

Apple Magic Keyboard

The new Magic Keyboard changes the way you work on the iPad Pro. It features a full-sized keyboard similar to that of the latest MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with a scissor-mechanism with 1mm key travel. It has a floating design, which will make it easy to adjust viewing and typing angles. The keys are backlit and there is a USB-C port on the Magic Keyboard for charging accessories. But the biggest selling point of the Magic Keyboard is the integrated trackpad that lets you move the mouse cursor if you are using the iPad OS 13.4 OS. Yes, the Magic Keyboard is an excellent keyboard, but it’s heavy and expensive. It costs Rs 27,990 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. That’s a lot of money to buy a keyboard for the iPad Pro.

Asking price: Rs 27,9990 onward

Brussel aluminum foldable stand. (Image credit: Amazon.in) Brussel aluminum foldable stand. (Image credit: Amazon.in)

Brussel aluminum foldable stand

It may not be as stylish as some other expensive stands, but it should get the job done. The universal iPad holder supports multi-angle orientation, meaning you can keep your tablet in both landscape and portrait orientations. And best of all, it can accommodate both smartphones and tablets ranging from 4-inches to 12-inches. Its soft rubber feet and aluminum design protects your iPad and hold it securely while using it,

Asking price: Rs 459

Logitech K480 Keyboard. (Image credit: Logitech) Logitech K480 Keyboard. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech K480 Keyboard

If you are short on budget but still want a comfortable keyboard for the iPad, consider the Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard. The affordable keyboard comes with an integrated cradle that lets you house the iPad. The keyboard is responsive and comfortable. The handy dial allows users to pair up to three devices and switches between them. It’s the best keyboard not just for home use but also for your office.

Asking price: Rs 2,543

Logitech Pebble M350. (Image credit: Logitech) Logitech Pebble M350. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech Pebble M350

Apple recently brought the much-requested mouse support to iPad with iPadOS 13. That means you can pair any mouse with Bluetooth support to your iPad. Although there are plenty of wireless mouse options available in the market, no one comes close to the Pebble M350. It’s simple and easy to use wireless mouse that is designed to handle over long sessions. The mouse is powered by a single AA-size battery that will last for up 18 months.

Asking price: Rs 1,847

HyperDrive 4-in-1 USB-C Hub. (Image credit: Amazon.in) HyperDrive 4-in-1 USB-C Hub. (Image credit: Amazon.in)

HyperDrive 4-in-1 USB-C Hub

Whether you have just bought the iPad Pro, or planning to buy one, you definitely going to need the HyperDrive 4-in-1 USB-C hub adapter. The 4-in-1 hub plugs into the USB-C port on the iPad Pro and turns the tablet’s single USB-C port into four ports: a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A port, USB-C port, and an HDMI port. This is designed to be used with the iPad Pro. The hub will work on the iPad Pro (2020) and iPad Pro (2018).

Asking price: Rs 4,499

Apple Pencil (2nd gen). (Image credit: AP) Apple Pencil (2nd gen). (Image credit: AP)

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

The second-generation Apple Pencil is designed to work with newer iPad Pro models. It magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro and charges wirelessly. Of course, the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is much improved over the first-generation Pencil. It has high precision and low latency, and plus the Pencil also features a double-tap sensor that allows users to switch pen styles easily.

Asking price: Rs 10,889

Logitech Crayon. (Image credit: Logitech) Logitech Crayon. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech Crayon

The Logitech Crayon is a great alternative to the Apple Pencil. The Crayon functions like the Apple Pencil. It still offers easy pairing, palm rejection and tilt support, though it lacks pressure sensitivity. That’s not a deal-breaker for students who use the stylus to take notes. Promised to offer a seven-hour battery life on a single charge, the Logitech Crayon works with all iPads (2018 and later).

Asking price: Rs 6,995

Logitech Slim Folio case. (Image credit: Logitech) Logitech Slim Folio case. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech Slim Folio case (10.2-inch iPad)

Looking to buy a keyboard case for 10.2-inch iPad? Take a look at Logitech’s Slim Folio. The case is designed in such a way that it is easier to type on your lap. Plus, the case allows users to take advantage of three different usage modes. There’s the standard model for typing, one for reading mode, and a sketching mode. Another nifty feature is the built-in Apple Pencil/Logitech Crayon holder. The keyboard has dedicated iOS keys that provide quick access to many features. And the best part of the Slim Folio is its battery life, which lasts for up to four years.

Asking price: Rs 7,495

