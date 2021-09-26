The best Apple iPad for every type of person and budget

Unlike Apple’s smartphone and Apple Watch lineup, buying a new iPad is not as simple where you can just go ahead and purchase whichever is the latest model. Apple has four distinct iPad series, and it doesn’t help that newer iPads don’t look very different from older ones.

With so many variants to choose from, here’s a guide to help you make sense of the different iPads and choose which one is for you.

Apple iPad – The standard iPad that will work for pretty much everyone

Apple’s classic iPad lineup has not deviated a lot from its original purpose, which is being a decently powerful multi-purpose tablet and media device. With the new 9th Gen refresh that was launched earlier this month, the Apple iPad also gets an A13 processor, double the storage and a True Tone screen.

The newer iPad also gets a 12MP main camera with Apple’s Center Stage feature, which basically will translate to much better video calls. However, the classic iPad is the only one without a laminated display and the gap between the glass and the screen underneath may make the touch experience feel a little less natural. That said, this still remains the best overall iPad that will suit most people. The new iPad 9th Gen starts at Rs 30,900 in India.

Apple iPad mini – The iPad for those on the move

As the name suggests, the smaller iPad mini gets a 8.3-inch screen compared to the 10.2-inch screen of the regular iPad. It is made to fit inside most handbags and backpacks, making it the perfect travel companion when you need something more than your phone on the next trip.

The iPad mini loses the home button, and skips on FaceID too. Instead you have TouchID embedded into the power button. It also comes with a USB-C port so you can charge it with your MacBook charger. Powered by the newest Apple A15 chipset, the mini also supports the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen and also gets better front and rear cameras with the newest 6th Gen model that Apple recently launched. The new iPad mini starts at Rs 46,900.

Apple iPad Air – More performance than the iPad

The Apple iPad Air offers more performance than the standard iPad with the same 10.9-inch screen. The features are also similar, like the support for the second-gen Apple Pencil, as well as a USB-C Port. Like the iPad mini, you get no home button here and instead have to use the TouchID power button.

Powered by the A14 chip, the iPad Air will cover most performance needs for people and can easily be recommended to all users looking to get work done on their iPads. The iPad Air is hence, great for casual use and also some degree of professional work. However, if it is absolute performance and the best specifications you want, you may want to check the next entry on the list. The Apple iPad Air starts at Rs 54,900.

Apple iPad Pro – The ultimate iPad experience for those looking for the best performance

Available in two sizes, the iPad Pro comes in a 11-inch and a 12.9-inch avatar and packs the best performance of the lot with the M1 chipset, the same chip used on the newest MacBooks. Unsurprisingly, Apple is also positioning the iPad Pro to be a more versatile replacement for laptops at this point.

The iPad Pro 12.9 inch is also one of its kind, offering a mini-LED display and a screen size and performance combination that is hard to find. It also has the best support for accessories like the Magic Keyboard. You also get a 120Hz ProMotion display and the most powerful camera lineup of all the iPads. The iPad Pro may be overkill for some, but for those who want that extra power in tablet computing, nothing beats it. The iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the 11-inch variant and Rs 99,900 for the 12.9-inch variant.