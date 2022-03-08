The Batman: How to find & crack Riddler’s real-life ‘Rata Alada’ Easter Egg

The Batman came out last weekend and is taking comic fans by storm. However, you’d be wrong to assume the experience ends when you walk out of the theatre. The movie comes with its own neat little Easter Egg that suggests a direction the future Robert Pattinson Batman movies could take.

The Easter Egg is actually a riddle left behind by the Riddler for not Batman, but you, the audience. Check out how you can find it and crack it.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Batman 2022. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, you may want to do that first before proceeding.

Rata Alada Easter Egg 1

To access the Riddler Easter Egg, one needs to open the Rata Alada (rat with wings) website in real life. You can do that by visiting http://www.rataalada.com on any browser on a phone or PC, just like Batman does in the movie.

On visiting the website, users will be treated to the signature green Riddler question mark from the movie along with a lot of code that at one point will stop being animated, and ask you to click on a specific part of the screen.

Once you click on that line a new image pops up and just like the movie, it is a cipher that users must solve. You’re welcome to do that, but just in case you don’t have the detective skills to get there like Batman and Alfred, Twitter user Garbage Central has you covered.

Check out the tweet below for what each character in the cipher means.

You will find that once you translate the entire image, it actually says the following.

“You think I’m finished. But perhaps, you don’t know the full truth. Every ending is a new beginning. Something is coming.”

We also see that the only letter missing in the cryptic clue is ‘J’, perhaps pointing at the Joker, the infamous Batman nemesis that the Riddler befriends towards the end of the movie.

Rata Alada Easter Egg 2

If you also pay attention to the seemingly random numbers generated on the very first screen after you visit the website, you will find that the numbers in green are actually pointing to specific Batman comic book issues.

These issues reference popular Batman characters including Two Face, Catwoman, Joker, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and others, including Alfred and the Dark Knight himself.