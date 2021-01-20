How to make video or voice calls on Telegram: Step-by-step guide

Telegram added support for video and voice calling a few months back. However, the platform doesn’t yet offer support for group video calls. The company promised that it will enable the group video call feature in the coming months. The good thing is Telegram supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which will help users check messages or use other apps without interrupting the ongoing call.

The company says that all the calls are protected with end-to-end encryption, so users don’t need to worry about security. The web version of Telegram is yet to offer support for video or voice call function. Do note that there is no option to directly place a video call from the desktop version. Additionally, the call option in the mobile version of Telegram is not immediately visible when you open a chat. If you have been wondering how to make a video or voice call on Telegram, then keep reading to know the steps.

Telegram: How to make video or voice calls on mobile

Step 1: Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and visit the profile of your friend (you want to call).

Step 2: In the profile section, you see the individual mobile number as well as a video/call button on the top of the screen.

Step 3: Now to place a call, all you need to do is tap on the call icon.

How to make calls on desktop version of Telegram

Step 1: Open the Telegram app and visit the person’s chat you want to call.

Step 2: Once you open the chat, you will see a call icon on top of the screen.

Step 3: The moment you tap on the call button, the app will place a call. If you want to start a video call, all you need to do is turn on the front camera after placing the call. To enable the video call, you just need to press on Start Video.