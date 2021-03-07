Telegram: How to initiate voice calls, video calls and group voice chats

Telegram lets you make voice and video calls to contacts, along with live voice chats in groups. Here's how to use these features. (File)

One of the most feature-packed messaging apps out there, Telegram’s abilities include making video and voice calls. If you have a data plan with a high-speed connection or are connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection, you too can make use of the app’s video and voice calls.

Telegram calls are stable enough to be used as your primary mode of calling and if you live in an area with bad network reception but do have a strong enough Wi-Fi connection, then Telegram calls can be pretty handy.

Here’s how to make Telegram voice and video calls

Step 1: Open Telegram contact’s chat

First, open Telegram and navigate to the chat window of the contact that you want to call up.

Step 2: Open the three-dot menu on the top right

Next, open up the three-dot menu on the top right of the screen. Here you will find a few options, including the video call and voice call ones.

How to make voice calls and video calls in Telegram. (Express Photo) How to make voice calls and video calls in Telegram. (Express Photo)

Step 3: Call your contact

Click on voice call to initiate a voice call on Telegram and click on to initiate a video call.

Telegram Group Voice Chat

If you want to talk to everyone in a group at once, there is no group voice call yet. However, Telegram offers a voice chat mode instead, where you can your group members are in a live voice chat, similar to call, where anybody can leave the chat and join again when they want.

Here’s how to initiate a group voice chat on Telegram

Step 1: Open the group where you want to initiate a voice chat.

How to initiate voice chats in Telegram. (Express Photo) How to initiate voice chats in Telegram. (Express Photo)

Step 2: Click on the group name to open up the Group Details page.

Step 3: Click on the three-dot menu on the top right and choose voice chat.