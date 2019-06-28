Tech product launches: Anker powerbank, JBL earphones, METZ TVs and more

When it comes to consumer technology, each day there are several new announcements in India. There are a number of new audio products that have been introduced in India, along with a new Television brand, powerbanks and camera lens for professional. Here is a round up of all the devices that have been launched.

UBON HP-800

UBON, the Indian accessories manufacturer has launched its first pair of Active Noise Cancellation headphones, dubbed UBON HP-800. It is priced at Rs 7,990 and is available via the company’s official website, e-commerce websites and retail stores. The company claims that the device comes with Active Noise Cancellation combined with enhanced bass and is able to offer clear vocals along with smart noise reduction.

METZ Televisions

METZ, a German television manufacturer has entered India and launched four new Android-powered Smart TVs. All of the new METZ TVs are Google Certified and come with pre-installed apps like the Google Play Store, YouTube, Hotstar, Netflix and more. The company has launched a 32-inch (M32E6) HD Ready variant priced at Rs 12,999, a 40-inch (M40E6) Full HD variant at Rs 20,999, a 50-inch (M50G2) 4K UHD variant at Rs 36,999 and a 55-inch M55G2) 4K UHD variant priced at Rs 42,999.

Flybot Beat

Flybot Beat truly wireless earphones have been launched in India at Rs 2,999 and is currently available on Amazon. The company claims that the device offers users a superior sound and customised fit with cushioned ear tips and an ergonomic ear design.

It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 to connect to devices and has a transmission range of up to 10 meters. The device is backed by an 800mAh battery, which according to the company can provide users with up to four hours of music playback and more than 100 hours of standby.

Anker Powercore Speed PD

Anker Powercore Speed PD is a high capacity portable charger, which according to the company brings faster and safer charging in a portable package. It comes with a capacity of 20,000mAh and is priced at Rs 6,950 on Amazon. With this powerbank you will have a conversion rate of more than 90 per cent and you can charge almost six phones, a MacBook and two iPads according to the company.

Canon RF85mm f/1.2L USM portrait prime lens

Canon has launched its new RF85mm f/1.2L USM portrait prime lens in India to target the trend for portrait photography in the country. The new RF85mm lens comes with an 85mm focal length and an f/1.2 aperture. The lens uses a wide diameter and short back focus distance to capture good portrait shots. It is priced at Rs 2,19,995 and is available in the online and offline markets.

JBL Endurance PEAK, Endurance RUN BT

JBL has also announced the launch of two new audio products, a truely wireless in-ear sport headphone called JBL Endurance PEAK and a wireless in-ear sport headphone called, JBL Endurance RUNBT in India priced at Rs 12,599 and Rs 3,199, respectively. They are currently available on the company’s official website, e-commerce stores and offline stores across the country.