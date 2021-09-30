Tech launches: Poco C31, Motorola Revou-Q smart TV, Vivo X70 Pro, and more

Motorola has launched a new tablet and Smart TVs in India. Poco has also announced its latest C31 budget smartphone, which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. Vivo also unveiled two new primuim smartphones in the country, the Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+. Here’s a quick at all the devices that were launched today.

Motorola Revou-Q QLED smart TV launched in India

The newly launched Motorola Revou-Q QLED smart TV models have Quantum dot tech with Active quantum colour filter. They offer support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, 102 percent of NTSC colour gamut, and a Gamma engine 2.2. The TVs ship with Android 11 out of the box. The televisions pack a quad-core Realtek processor, 16GB of storage, 60W twin speakers with Dolby Atmos sound and more. Both the models also come with an AutoTuneX tech to offer better brightness, colour scales, and contrast. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1, and USB ports.

The Motorola Revou-Q 50-inch QLED smart TV will cost you Rs 49,999, whereas the 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

Poco C31 launched in India

The Poco C31 has been launched in India. It is a budget phone, which features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary camera and two additional 2MP sensors. For selfies, you get a 5MP front camera. The new Poco phone also offers a 5,000mAh battery. It ships with Android 11 out of the box. The company claims that users will get a bloatware-free experience.

The Poco C31 is priced at Rs 8,499 in India, which is for the 3GB RAM+ 32GB variant, but will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 7,999.

Moto Tab G20 launched in India

Motorola has also launched a tablet, which is called Moto Tab G20. It is equipped with an 8-inch IPS LCD display with TDDI technology, HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor. The Moto Tab G20 packs a single 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera. There is a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Moto Tab G20 supports Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Users will be able to pre-order the device from October 2 at midnight. The tablet is priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Vivo X70 series launched in India

The Vivo X70 Pro and its Pro Plus variant has been launched in India. The standard version isn’t yet available in the country. The Vivo X70 Pro offers a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. On the front, there is a 32MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 4,450mAh battery with support for 44W Flash Charge.

The Vivo X70 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 46,990, whereas the Vivo X70 Pro+ is priced at Rs 79,990 in India. You can read more about these phones here.