Tech launches of the week: Bose SoundLink Flex, OnePlus 9RT, and more

This week, OnePlus launched a new set of wireless earbuds as well as a new 5G phone, which is called OnePlus 9RT. Infinix also launched its latest Note 11 Pro device, whereas Samsung unveiled a new colour variant of the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone. We also saw the launch of the Bose SoundLink Flex speaker. Read on to know more about these products.

Infinix Note 11 Pro launched

The Infinix Note 11 Pro sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens with a 30x optical zoom, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. It features dual speakers with support for DTS surround sound. The Infinix Note 11 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAH battery. It even supports 33W fast charger. The company hasn’t yet revealed the price of the device.

New Mint colour of Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung recently launched a new “Awesome Mint” colour variant of the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone. It is being sold in only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The mentioned variant will cost Rs 37,999. The device has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. For photography, there is a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 5MP macro and telephoto sensors. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung offers the option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The handset also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The new smartphone is also an IP67-certified.

OnePlus 9RT launched

The OnePlus 9RT has a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1300 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1300Hz of touch sampling rate. It offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which supports OIS. It is paired with a 16MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera sensor that has a 1-micron pixel size and support for EIS.

The new OnePlus 9RT has dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos support. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery. The company ships the device with a 65W fast charger. The OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,600), which is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model.

OnePlus Buds Z2 launched

The OnePlus Buds Z2 just recently made its debut in China and it packs 11mm dynamic drivers. It comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, ANC, three microphones, IP55 certification, touch controls, transparency mode and more. The company claims that the earbuds will deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Bose SoundLink Flex launched

The Bose SoundLink Flex has also been launched for $149 (around Rs 11,200). It is a portable Bluetooth speaker, which comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It has a soft-touch silicone exterior with a steel grille. Bose claims that users will get up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. The device supports Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and a built-in microphone system. One will also find controls for power, volume, and Bluetooth on the speaker. The speaker can be customised and controlled using the brand’s Bose Connect app.