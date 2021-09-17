Tech launches of the week: Infinix Hot 11S, Noise Buds VS303, and more

This week, Infinix unveiled its latest budget phone, the Hot 11s, in India. Hungama also forayed into lifestyle products with its brand ‘Hungama HiLife.’ The company launched a few audio products in India. Noise announced a new pair of TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000. Read on to know more.

Infinix Hot 11S

The Infinix Hot 11S comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, similar to the recently launched Redmi 10 Prime. It runs Android 11 out of the box. The device has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor and dual speakers with DTS surround sound. There is a 50MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. The device supports time-lapse, slo-mo and 2K video recording as well. The Infinix Hot 11S is priced at Rs 10,999 and will go on sale starting September 21 via Flipkart.

Noise Buds VS303

Noise has launched its latest pair of TWS earbuds, Buds VS303. It is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,799 and interested users can get them via Noise’s official website and Amazon. As for the features, the earbuds come with the company’s Hyper Sync tech, which Noise claims will help offer better voice and sound clarity. The company is also claiming that its new earbuds will offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 24-hours with the case.

The new pair of earphones will be available in two colours – Black and Blue. The Noise Buds VS303 offers a 13 mm size driver. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

pTron earbuds

pTron also announced four new TWS earbuds to cater to its diverse consumer base. The novel range now consists of pTron Bassbuds Jade, Bassbuds Lite v2, Bassbuds Duo v’21, and Basspods ANC 992.

The company claims that its Bassbuds Jade earbuds will deliver up to 40-hours of playtime with the charging case. It supports 60ms ultra-low latency, dual HD mic and more. It is priced at Rs 1,599 and is available on Amazon.

The Bassbuds Lite v2 is IPX4 rated and is also claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. This one will cost you Rs 1,099.

The Bassbuds Duo v’21 is designed for the Gen Z fashionistas, which is claimed to deliver deep resonant bass. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, a digital assistant, and 13mm drivers. The wireless earbuds are also IPX4 rated. It is priced at Rs 999 and can be purchase through Amazon.

Lastly, the Basspods ANC 992 features 60ms super-low latency, supports virtual assistants and has an IPX4 rating. It even comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and packs a 10mm acoustic driver, as per the company. It is priced at Rs 1,699 and is available on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Hungama launches new audio products

Hungama launched Bluetooth headphones, truly wireless earbuds, neckbands and Bluetooth speakers. All the new products are priced between Rs 2,199 and Rs 4,999.

With every purchase, the company is promising to offer consumers annual subscriptions to Hungama Music and Hungama Play, Hungama’s music and video streaming platforms. To activate the subscriptions, users will be required to tap their NFC-compatible devices on special NFC cards provided with every product.

The new Bluetooth headphone, Buzz 101, offers passive noise cancellation and up to 9 hours of playback time. It will cost you Rs 4,999. The neckband, Jump 101, is priced at Rs 2,199 and gives up to 12 hours of playback time. The Bounce 101 wireless earbuds come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, and are available for Rs 2,999. The Groove 101 Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 3,999.

RAEGR launches USB-C hubs

RAEGR also announced two new accessories. The RapidLink 1250 is a portable USB Type-C hub that caters to Apple’s iPad Pro, MacBook, and Android smartphones, while the RapidLink 1550 is compatible with the MacBook Air and Pro series. The USB-C hubs help extend simultaneous connectivity options for multiple devices such as keyboards, pen drives, flashcards, headphones, monitors, and projectors. The RAEGR RapidLink 1250 will be available for Rs 3,999, whereas the RAEGR RapidLink 1550 will cost Rs 4,999, on Amazon.in.

Inbase launches Urban Sprint Series

Inbase has launched a new charger series that includes three models – Sprint Super Fast charger, Sprint Super Fast charger with C-C cable and Sprint Super Fast charger with C-L cable.

The devices offer support for 20W power delivery, an ABS Fireproof casing, PD+QC 3.0 tech, and have multi-layer protection which the company claims will prevent it from overheating and overcharging.

The charger comes with quick charging tech and dual fast charging ports with support for Type-C and USB A cable. The chargers also come with a 1.2m long cable which supports 60W and 18W output for C to C and C to Lightning Protocols.

The Urban Sprint Charger series is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,299, Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,899.