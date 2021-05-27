Tech launches of the day: Realme Narzo 30 5G, Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, and more

Today, we witnessed a lot of device launches in the world of tech. Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet. Realme launched a new Narzo 30 5G smartphone, whereas Xiaomi took the wraps off its Redmi AirDots 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Sony India also announced two new microphones. Brands like Microsoft and Asus also unwrapped new laptops. Here’s a quick look at all the tech launches for the day.
Live Blog
Realme Narzo 30 5G has been launched globally and its price starts from EUR 219 (approximately Rs 19,400). It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600nits peak brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is also a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the company has added a 16MP camera sensor on the front of the phone. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 18W Quick Charge too.