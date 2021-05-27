Tech launches of the day: Realme Narzo 30 5G, Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, and more

Realme Narzo 30 5G launched

Realme Narzo 30 5G has been launched globally and its price starts from EUR 219 (approximately Rs 19,400). It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600nits peak brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is also a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the company has added a 16MP camera sensor on the front of the phone. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 18W Quick Charge too.