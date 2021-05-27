scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Tech launches of the day: Realme Narzo 30 5G, Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, and more

We take a look at all the major tech launches that took place in the world of tech today. The list includes Realme Narzo 30 5G, Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and more.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: May 27, 2021 3:13:49 pm

Today, we witnessed a lot of device launches in the world of tech. Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet. Realme launched a new Narzo 30 5G smartphone, whereas Xiaomi took the wraps off its Redmi AirDots 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Sony India also announced two new microphones. Brands like Microsoft and Asus also unwrapped new laptops. Here’s a quick look at all the tech launches for the day.

Live Blog

Here we go through everything significant that happened in the world of tech today.

15:13 (IST)27 May 2021
Realme Narzo 30 5G launched

Realme Narzo 30 5G has been launched globally and its price starts from EUR 219 (approximately Rs 19,400). It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600nits peak brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is also a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the company has added a 16MP camera sensor on the front of the phone. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 18W Quick Charge too. 

