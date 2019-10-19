Diwali tech deals 2019: Asus, Skullcandy, Samsung, Vivo and much more

During this Diwali Holiday season, a number of brands are looking to push their inventories. To do so a number of them are offering a lot of deals and offers to customers. Here is a list of the best deals which you can grab during this festive season.

Advertising

Asus

During, Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale, Asus is taking part in the eCommerce website’s ‘Crackling Deals’ offers. From October 21 to October 25, Asus will be offering its consumers a number of discounts and other offers on a slew of its products. During the sale, the company will offer its users Rs 4,000 off on all variants of its Asus 6Z smartphone, with an extra Rs 1,000 off on pre-paid orders.

Asus Zenfone 5Z will come with a discount of Rs 5,000 on the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 6,000 on the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 7,000 off on the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 will get a discount of Rs 500, whereas, the Zenfone Max M2 will get a discount of Rs 1,000. The company will also offer consumers a 10 per cent instant discount on purchasing with SBI Debit & Credit Cards.

Detel

Detel, which claims to be the world’s most economical TV and feature phone brand, during this Diwali is offering customers a combo offer on its own e-store. The combo offer will include a 17-inch full HD TV along with a 24-inch HD LED TV at a price of Rs 7,999.

Advertising

Both the TVs will come with 1-year warranty each and offer features such as In-Built games, Pc connectivity, Wide Color Enhancer for better viewing angle and better colour quality.

Vivo

Vivo during this Diwali season will offer consumers their V17 Pro, V15 Pro, Z1x, V15, S1, Y17, Y15 and Y12 smartphones at a downpayment of Rs 101 via their offline stores. EMI’s start at Rs 926 per month, with an additional 10 per cent cashback on customers purchasing the device using HDB Financial Services. The company is also providing consumers with an exchange bonus of Rs 1,999 on V17 Pro and S1 via Vivo-Cashify upgrade application.

Skullcandy

Skullcandy has partnered with Tile to offer each and every customer purchasing a product of Rs 5,999 or above a complementary Tile Mate worth Rs 2,499. The offer is valid only on products purchased via the company’s own eStore. Products under this offer include the Skullcandy Sesh, Skullcandy Indy, Skullcandy Push and the Skullcandy Crusher ANC.



Samsung

Samsung is also offering a number of deals across its range of products during this Diwali season. Deals include up to 50 per cent off on smartphones, televisions, Harman Kardon audio products and Samsung accessories. Storage devices and JBL audio devices get a discount of up to 60 per cent. Smartwatches get a discount of up to 20 per cent.

During the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be made available at Rs 29,999, whereas, the Galaxy Note 9 will be made available at Rs 42,999. The Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s will be available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. All of these deals will be made available on the company’s own eStore. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm is available at Rs 23,990.

The company will also be offering discounts on its latest flagships, the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10 series. The Galaxy S10 series will come with an instant discount of Rs 5,000, which can be paired with the SBI offer of Rs 3,000 and the Galaxy Watch Active benefit offer worth Rs 6,000, bringing the total benefit to Rs 14,000. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 buyers can avail the SBI instant discount offer worth Rs 6,000 paired with the Galaxy Watch Active benefit offer worth Rs 6,000.

RCA

RCA will be offering consumers up to 61 per cent discount on their televisions during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. During the sale, the company will be offering customers its 32-inch HD Ready TV at Rs 8,999, its 43-inch full HD smart TV at Rs 17,999, its 49-inch full HD smart TV at Rs 21,999, its 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV at Rs 25,999 and its 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV at Rs 28,999.

Thomson

Thomson is a German television brand, which will be offering consumers a slew of discounts on its televisions during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale. Prices of Thomson TVs during Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale will range from Rs 5,999 for a 24-inch HD LED TV to Rs 55,999 for its 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV.

Daiwa

Daiwa during this festive season will offer its customers a number of its products at a discounted rate, under its ‘Smart Utsav Offers’ deal. The company is also offering customers 1+2 years of warranty on its 32-inch TVs and 1+1 year of warranty on its other TVs, during the sale.

During the sale, the company will be offering its D32SBAR 32-inch TV with a built-in sound bar at Rs 11,290, its D32C4S 32-inch smart LED TV at Rs 10,990, its D32A10 32-inch LED TV at Rs 8,990. Its D42E50S 40-inch smart full HD LED TV will be made available at Rs 18,990. Lastly, its D55QUHD-M10 55-inch 4K UHD Quantum Luminit smart LED TV will be made available at Rs 35,990.