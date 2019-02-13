Tata Sky’s new add-on mini packs start at Rs 5 per month: Here’s how these work

TRAI’s new rules for DTH companies and TV cable operators came into effect on February 1, 2019, under which consumers have to select 100 or more channels of their choice. Tata Sky is now giving the option to select curated add on packs or mini packs to their base pack.

Targeting different groups of TV viewers, Tata Sky has curated add on/mini packs to add to their existing choice of channels. These Mini Packs are flashing on the Tata Sky website with a monthly fee.

The curated mini packs from Tata Sky start from as low as Rs 5 per month. You can find add on packs for music, cricket, knowledge and lifestyle, English movies, Hindi movies, Kids, Hindi news, English news, entertainment and more.

How add-on packs or mini packs will work under TRAI’s new rules

The amount of a pack will be added to your existing monthly plan. For example, if you choose Kids add-on pack, it will add 11 channels to your base pack and bring in an extra monthly cost of Rs 35.

You can also click on each add-on/mini pack to see the channels offered under that specific pack. Alternatively, you can always scroll through the list of channels and add only that specific channel to your pack.

Users can choose these packs based on resolution as well, which is HD or SD. Remember each channel in an HD pack counts as two SD channels in your overall list. The most expensive pack in this list is Rs 87 per month.

The advantage with these mini packs is that you can add a number of channels to your base pack for a comparatively low price. Tata Sky is showing the pack prices as inclusive of applicable taxes. If you subscribe to a pack, then it will be a monthly cost.

Under TRAI’s new framework for DTH and TV cable network, a user has to select 100 channels. And for these 100 channels, a monthly network capacity fee (NCF) is payable. The NCF has been set to Rs 130 plus 18 per cent GST, which amounts to Rs 153. In case you want more than 100 channels, you can avail a slab of an extra 25 channels for Rs 20 extra on the NCF.

While free channels will not attract any cost other than NCF, the paid channel’s cost will add up to the NCF price of Rs 130.