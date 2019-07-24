Tata Sky vs DishTV vs Airtel Digital TV vs D2h: Multi-TV policy, prices compared

Direct-to-Home (DTH) providers like Tata Sky, DishTV, Airtel Digital TV, D2h recently redesigned their multi-TV policies to comply with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) regulation that network capacity fee (NCF) is not mandatory for subscribers who own more than one TV connection in a household.

For instance, Tata Sky introduced its Room TV service, which requires all connections under a user’s multi-TV model to be billed separately. DishTV offers discounted monthly subscriptions for its multi-connections, while Airtel Digital TV also has listed discounts on NCF for its multi-TV channel subscribers. We take a look at the multi-TV pricing for Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, DishTV, and D2h:

Tata Sky multi-TV policy

Tata Sky recently discontinued its multi-TV plans and launched the Room TV service, which makes it easier for its multi-TV subscribers to select packs. Under the service, all connections under a user’s multi-TV model will be billed separately and the subscribers will need to pay for only the content that they select to play on their secondary connections.

The multiple connections need to be under the same subscriber ID and NCF charges of Rs 153 will be applicable on each secondary connection. So, if a Tata Sky subscriber has a total of four connections under the same subscriber ID, then Rs 153 will be applicable on all four separately.

Tata Sky Room TV users can customise channel packs, which means the channels and services for secondary connections can be different from the primary connection base pack. Instant pack modifications can be done as well. Room TV can be subscribed to by heading to the Tata Sky mobile app or the company’s website.

DishTV multi-TV policy

As per DishTV’s multi-TV policy, a flat of Rs 50 plus taxes will be applied on each secondary connection, while the NCF on the primary connection will be the standard Rs 153. In short, DishTV is offering a discount on NCF for secondary connections.

Just like Tata Sky, DishTV secondary users of a multi-TV connection will also have the freedom to choose their own channels. So, users can either stick with the same channels for their secondary connection or get different content. Those who do not wish to select a different pack for secondary connection, then the content will remain the same as the primary connection.

A subscriber can add up to three multi connections to their primary connection and the connection with the maximum number of channels will be considered as primary connection by the operator.

Airtel Digital TV multi-TV policy

According to a Telecom Talk report, Airtel Digital TV secondary connections will need to pay NCF of Rs 80 plus taxes for up to 100 channels. Subscribers will be charged Rs 20 extra for additional 25 channel slab above 100 channels. Airtel Digital TV does not allow mirroring of channels, which may benefit subscribers who want different channel packs for different connections.

D2h multi-TV policy

The multi-TV policy of D2h is similar to that of DishTV and a flat Rs 50 plus taxes as NCF charges will be applicable for secondary connections. Under this policy, subscribers can choose as many channels as they want to, but the NCF charges will remain Rs 50. Mirroring is allowed as well and secondary connections can choose their own channel packs.