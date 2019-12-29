Tata Sky SD, HD set-top box prices increased: Check details

Tata Sky has revised the price of its SD and HD STBs. (Image: Tata Sky) Tata Sky has revised the price of its SD and HD STBs. (Image: Tata Sky)

Tata Sky has increased the prices of its set-top boxes once again bringing it to the earlier price of Rs 1,399 for the SD (Standard Definition) variant and Rs 1,499 for the HD (High Definition) set-top box. The DTH operator had slashed the prices of these two models of its set-top boxes by Rs 300 for a limited time as part of Diwali offer.

A few months ago, Tata Sky was offering the SD STB (set-top-box) for Rs 1,099 whereas the HD STB was available at Rs 1,199 on the occasion of Diwali 2019. Since the festive offer is now over, the DTH operator has now revised the set-top box prices to their original amount.

The other set-top boxes from Tata Sky are available at the normal prices as well. At the moment, the Tata Sky+ HD STB is priced at Rs 9,300 and the Tata Sky 4K STB is available at Rs 6,400. Also, users will have to pay additional installation charges on the purchase of a new Tata Sky set-top-box, reported TelecomTalk.

Furthermore, Tata Sky is not providing any free service to its new customers, unlike other DTH operators like Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV, which are offering one-month of free channel pack with a new connection. Tata Sky users will have to choose a channel pack to start their new DTH service.

Last month, Tata Sky discontinued its annual and semi-annual long term plans for new subscribers, except for Malayalam and Marathi channel subscribers on select plans. Prior to discontinuation, these plans were applicable on a lot more channel packs in HD and SD services and came with cashback offers.

