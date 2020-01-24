Tata Sky reduces HD set-top box price, now starts at Rs 1,399

Earlier, the brand offered its SD set-top box at Rs 1,099 and its HD set-top box at Rs 1,299. Earlier, the brand offered its SD set-top box at Rs 1,099 and its HD set-top box at Rs 1,299.

Tata Sky has introduced a reduction of Rs 100 for its HD set-top box. The price drop is being offered under a ‘Special Offer’, which is currently live for all customers. Currently, both the Tata Sky SD and the Tata Sky HD set-top box is available 1,399.

To recall, Tata Sky late last month hiked the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes by up to Rs 300. This brought the price of the HD set-top box to Rs 1,499, whereas, the SD variant was made available at Rs 1,399.

As of now, the Special Offer seems to be a discount rather than a permanent price cut. Also, we do not know if this special offer extends to the offline market or not.

Earlier, the brand offered its SD set-top box at Rs 1,099 and its HD set-top box at Rs 1,299, which it increased to Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,499, respectively.

Total DTH subscribers in India in 2019 at 69.30 mn, Tata Sky on top

This move will help Tata Sky increase the number of HD connections they provide. It will also help the company to come at par with other market players including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV. As of now, Airtel Digital TV offers its HD set-top box to customers at Rs 1,300, whereas, Dish TV offers its HD set-top box along with a one-month subscription, lifetime warranty and various brand coupons worth Rs 2,000 at Rs 1,690.

The other set-top boxes from Tata Sky are available at the normal prices as well. At the moment, the Tata Sky+ HD STB is priced at Rs 9,300 and the Tata Sky 4K STB is available at Rs 6,400. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is available at Rs 5,999.

