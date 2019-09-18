Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2h long term plans offering up to 120 days of free service

DTH service providers in the country used to offer long term plans with additional benefits to their subscribers before the new tariff regime was implemented by TRAI. However, under the new rules, DTH operators are now providing cashback offers to serve as extra viewing time when users recharge for multiple months in a single go.

Under this new kind of long-term pack, Tata Sky, Dish TV, and D2h are providing free service to their subscribers which ranges from seven days of extra viewing time to 120 days of free subscription.

Tata Sky free one month service

Tata Sky is offering its consumers one month of free TV viewing service if they pay for 12 months of service in one go. The one-month free service will be provided in the form of cashback. The DTH service provider says that the one-month free recharge bonus will be credited to subscriber’s Tata Sky account within 48 hours of the recharge.

Also, even when the users pay for the complete year, they will have the option to add or drop channels anytime. Along with this, Tata Sky is giving users the option to temporarily suspend their account if required.

Dish TV free one month service

Dish TV has multiple long terms plans ranging from three months to one year. With three months of recharge, Dish TV subscribers can get 7 extra days of viewing time and six months of recharge provides 15 days of free service to the subscribers. If users pay for 11 months in a single recharge, they get 30 days of extra service.

D2h 120 days free service

Among all the DTH operators, only D2h is offering up to 120 days of free service, reported Telecomtalk. As per the report, the D2h is also offering similar free service plan like Dish TV– free seven days service on recharge of three months, free 15 days of service on recharge of six months, and free 30 days of service on recharge of 11 months.

However, D2h also offers free 60 days of extra subscription when users pay for a total of 22-months in one go. On recharge of 33-months, D2h subscribers get free 90 days of free subscription and recharge of 44-months gives a free subscription of 120 days.