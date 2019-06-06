All connections to be billed separately as Tata Sky discontinues multi-TV plans from June 15

Tata Sky has announced that it will discontinue its multi-TV plans from June 15. After the change is in effect, it will start billing users separately for all the existing connections under its multi-TV model. This change is being introduced just after the company introduced a slew of benefits for subscribers using multiple TV connections.

The company told TelecomTalk, that users should change the pack of each box and control their budget, if they fail to do so they will be charged equally on each of the boxes they have installed inside of their homes. Tata Sky did not reveal the reason for the discontinuation of the service.

Calling the Tata Sky helpline, the company told indianexpress.com, that if you have two parallel connections as of now, after June 15 they will be treated as separate connections and users will be charged for all the channels separately including the Network Capacity Fee (NCF).

Take note, at the time most other DTH service providers like Airtel and Dish are redesigning their multi-TV policies to comply with the latest TRAI regulations, Tata Sky has simply removed the feature from their offerings.

All of these redesigned multi-TV policies abiding TRAI regulations are offering users discounts on NCF for additional connections in the same location.

Tata Sky removing the offering goes against the recent direction given to DTH operators by TRAI. The direction bounds DTH operators to provide services to long-term plan subscribers and multi-TV subscribers services for the contracted period without any changes.