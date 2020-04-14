Tata Sky broadband’s unlimited internet plans are no longer unlimited: What you need to know

Tata Sky broadband unlimited plans start at Rs 900 with speeds ranging from 25Mbps to 100Mbps. Tata Sky broadband unlimited plans start at Rs 900 with speeds ranging from 25Mbps to 100Mbps.

Tata Sky broadband is currently offered two types of plans to its users: limited and unlimited. Till date, the unlimited plans were never metered and allowed customers to download and upload as much data as they wanted. However, this has now changed with the company now throttling the speeds after 1500GB of data usage and adding a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) to these plans.

The company on its official website has updated the terms and conditions for its unlimited internet plans. It states that users will be throttled down to 2Mbps after the FUP cap of 1500GB is reached. Tata Sky broadband unlimited plans start at Rs 900 with speeds ranging from 25Mbps to 100Mbps. These plans are available in monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual subscription packs. Here’s a look at broadband plans from other players.

Airtel broadband plans

Airtel broadband currently offers only one unlimited plan, called the ‘VIP’ plan priced at Rs 3,999. The company only offers it in select cities for non-commercial usage. Under the VIP plan, customers get unlimited data at speeds of up to 1Gbps. It also includes unlimited landline calls, one year of complimentary Amazon Prime subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription and a subscription to its own Xstream service. This plan has a FUP of 3TB, as after that amount of usage Airtel terms the broadband usage for commercial purposes.

Airtel also allows users getting other plans to have unlimited internet access by paying an additional fee of Rs 299 while selecting a plan. So if a user was getting a plan worth Rs 799, they will have to pay Rs 1,098 + taxes to get unlimited data.

Airtel’s other plans also come with a sort of unlimited data, however, they do not claim that these plans are unlimited. As after reaching the FUP set, the speeds drop drastically.

JioFiber

Reliance Jio on its official website has listed all of the JioFiber plans come with unlimited data. The plans range from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499 and all of them have FUPs set, which when reached will drop the speeds to 1Mbps. The maximum FUP offered is for the Titanium plan priced at Rs 8,499 of 10,000GB per month.

Apart from the internet benefits, JioFiber also provides its users with other benefits including free calling, free TV video calling, gaming, home networking, device security, access to premium Jio apps and more.

