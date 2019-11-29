Tata Sky broadband offers data rollover for plans starting Rs 650 to take on Airtel Xstream

Tata Sky broadband is offering the data rollover facility for its fixed GB plans, which start at Rs 650. The move seems to be aimed at Airtel Xstream Fiber, which stopped data rollover earlier this year. This means Airtel V-Fiber users will no longer be able to carry over their unused data to the next month.

To take on Airtel Xstream Fiber, Tata Sky broadband is offering the benefit of data rollover for plans starting at a price of Rs 650 per month with 25 Mbps speeds to Rs 1,000 per month and 100 Mbps speeds. Do note, that the data rollover facility is only available for Tata Sky broadband’s fixed GB plans.

Even though Airtel Xstream Fiber has discontinued this facility, it does offer an optional Rs 299 (plus taxes) voucher for those who need unlimited data access. Subscribers of Airtel Xstream Fiber’s broadband plans can recharge with this voucher over and above their broadband plan to enjoy access to unlimited data.

Meanwhile, Tata Sky’s unlimited plans are different from its fixed GB plans and the former does not come with the data rollover benefit. In most cities, Tata Sky broadband’s unlimited plans start at a price of Rs 900 for 25 Mbps speeds to around Rs 1,100 per month for 100 Mbps speeds.

Airtel introduced the data rollover facility for its home broadband customers in November 2017. It allows its subscribers to add unused data to their next billing cycle’s data benefit. So for instance, the user has subscribed to a plan that gives 60GB data per day. So if the user has 5GB unused data at the end of the billing cycle, then it will get added to next month’s data, which means the total data available in the next month will be 65GB.