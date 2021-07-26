Tata Sky Binge adds Amazon Prime Video: Here are the details

The Tata Sky Binge+ allows users the option to stream content from their choice of OTT platforms ( Image credit: Ankita Garg )

Tata Sky Binge has now added Amazon Prime Video to its over-the-top (OTT) streaming content. This will allow Tata Sky Binge subscribers to view content from Amazon Prime Video’s wide library and subscribe to the same.

Subscribers will be able to opt for a Prime Video subscription directly through their Tata Sky account at Rs 129 per month. Users will be able to access the Prime Video app by either clicking on the Prime Video banner on the home page or by clicking any Prime Video asset on the content rail.

Tata Sky has also added Amazon Prime Video’s metadata to its Android-enabled smart set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+. What this means is that the unified search mechanism and deep linking will allow subscribers to get recommendations from Prime Video’s content portfolio.

Users will be able to enjoy exclusive Amazon Originals as well as popular movies and TV shows. Some of the recent movies that you will be able to view, include Sherni, Cold Case, The Tomorrow War, Asuran, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Great Indian Kitchen among others. Users will also get access to Amazon Original TV shows including The Family Man, Mirzapur and Comicstaan among others.

Tata Sky Binge currently boasts of offering OTT apps including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream and now Amazon Prime Video. If you want access to Tata Sky Binge service there are two plans you can choose from; Rs 149 and Rs 299.

If you decide to opt for the Rs 149 mobile-only plan, you will get access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. If you opt for Tata Sky’s Binge 299 plan you will get access to content from 10 OTT apps on one TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and three mobile screens. Tata Sky Binge subscribers will be able to get access to Amazon Prime Video at an additional subscription on both these plans.