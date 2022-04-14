Tata Play Binge Starter Pack announced at Rs 49: All you need to know

Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) has launched its Binge Starter Pack for accessing various OTT content. The new Binge Starter Pack comes with access to four streaming platforms and can be used on any compatible device with the Tata Play Binge app. Here’s all you need to know about the new plan.

The Tata Play Binge Starter pack is priced at Rs 49 and will be valid for 30 days once you recharge. It also comes with a free seven day trial. The pack will provide access to up to three mobile devices and four streaming services. These are Eros Now, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and Zee5.

However, users must note that the Tata Sky Binge Starter pack doesn’t allow content streaming on TV or the web. Instead you will be limited to smartphones with the Tata Play app only.

The plan is available only to Tata Play users and requires them to have an active DTH connection. Even though the plan will only let you stream from your mobile device.

Netflix on Tata Play

Tata Sky rebranded itself to Tata Play back in January this year and also introduced Netflix access with select Tata Play Binge Combo Plans. However, these plans will work only with the Tata Play Binge+ Smart set top box. Netflix is not available to those on a regular set top box.

Tata Play DTH subscribers are also able to choose from Netflix’s Basic, Standard and Premium plans via the new combo packs. The subscribers may also seamlessly bill these plans through Tata Play’s wallet.

The Binge+ Smart set top box costs Rs 2,499 (not including monthly payments of Rs 299 for Tata Play Binge, which gives access to the OTT apps), and comes with 1080p resolution, built-in Chromecast and voice search Remote powered by Google Assistant.