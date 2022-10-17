Tata Play Binge now available to non-DTH subscribers, plans start at Rs 59

Tata Play’s OTT entertainment app called Play Binge will now available to all smartphone users, irrespective of whether they are subscribed to the DTH service. For those unaware, the Play Binge app aggregates content from the majority of OTT platforms in the country.

With a large collection of movies, web originals, TV series, live sports and more than 17 streaming apps, Tata Play Binge plans start from Rs 59 per month. The new Play Binge app offers content in various languages and sources such as ZEE5, Disney+Hotstar, Voot Select, MX Player, SonyLIV, Hoichoi, Chupal, Namma flix, Planet Marathi, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, DocuBay, EPICON and Curiosity Stream.

Apart from the aforementioned OTT platforms, Tata Binge Play will soon integrate services like Apple TV+, TravelXP, Lionsgate Play, Shorts TV, Manorama Max, Reeldrama, Tarang Plus, Koode and a few more. While Netflix Combo plans are available for those with DTH subscriptions, Amazon Prime Video can be availed as an add-on package.

Available on Android, iOS and the web, Tata Play Binge operates on a freemium model and allows users to watch content on up to two devices simultaneously using a single subscription. It also comes with features such as ‘universal search’ that allows users to search for content on any of the available platforms, ‘language preferences’ that lets you set the preferred language and even supports the creation of custom watch lists with the ‘Create your own binge list’ function.