Tata Play Netflix Binge Combo plans now available: Check prices, benefits, channels and more

Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) recently introduced its Binge Combo Plans that now offer Netflix as well. The company already offers plans as part of its Tata Play Binge service where TV channels are clubbed together with access to OTT (over the top) apps such as Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Zee5, Voot, etc. The Binge Combo plans start at Rs 399 per month. It should be noted that the Netflix plans are separate from the earlier plans. Here’s all you need to know about Tata Sky Binge Combo plans, as well as various plans and their benefits.
What are Tata Play Binge Combo Plans?
Tata Play Binge Combo plans offer content from multiple OTT apps in one single subscription to a user via the Tata Binge mobile app (available on both iOS and Android) or the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box. The service also supports Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Play Edition.
Tata Play offers multiple Binge Combo plans and users can fine tune what content they want to pay for so they don’t pay for apps they may not use. The various Binge Combo plans are available as monthly recharges, similar to your phone’s prepaid recharge plans.
What apps do Tata Play Binge Combo plans include?
Tata Play Binge Combo plans include support for Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Sun Nxt, DocuBay, Epic On, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Along with these apps, users can also select the TV channels of their choice so they can enjoy news, sports and other Live TV channels when they want. However, note that all Binge Combo plans may not have access to all these services together, as some may require you to opt for a higher plan.
What are the various Tata Play Binge Combo Plans?
Check out the various Tata Play Binge Combo standard entertainment plans in the table below. These only include the standard 12 entertainment apps comprising Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Sun Nxt, DocuBay, and Epic On, which can be logged in on three devices at a time.
|Plan Name
|Price per month (in Rs)
|SD Channels
|HD Channels
|Hindi TV Binge Combo
|499
|77
|–
|Marathi Hindi TV Binge Combo
|499
|74
|–
|Hindi TV HD Binge Combo
|629
|50
|28
|Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Combo
|649
|41
|32
|Sports Infotainment TV Binge Combo
|429
|36
|–
|Kids Sports Infotainment TV Binge Combo
|449
|42
|–
|Sports Infotainment TV HD Binge Combo
|499
|22
|14
|Kids Sports Infotainment TV HD Binge Combo
|539
|26
|16
|Bengali TV Binge Combo
|399
|41
|–
|Odiya TV Binge Combo
|489
|61
|–
|Bengali TV HD Binge Combo
|489
|20
|18
|Gujarati Hindi TV Binge Combo
|499
|72
|–
|Odiya TV HD Binge Combo
|589
|39
|26
|Gujarati Hindi TV HD Binge Combo
|629
|45
|28
|Malayalam TV Binge Combo
|399
|42
|–
|Tamil HD TV Binge Combo
|399
|47
|1
|Kannada TV Binge Combo
|449
|50
|–
|Telegu TV Binge Combo
|469
|58
|–
|Malayam TV HD Binge Combo
|479
|24
|17
|Kannada TV HD Binge Combo
|559
|34
|18
|Telegu TV HD Binge Combo
|579
|38
|21
Tata Play Binge Combo plans also include a number of Netflix plans that were recently added to the service. These include the standard 12 entertainment apps mentioned above, along with Netflix. Check out these plans in the table below.
|Plan Name
|Price per month (in Rs)
|SD Channels
|HD Channels
|Devices, resolution
|Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|849
|66
|31
|1 device, 480p
|Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|999
|78
|55
|1 device, 480p
|Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|1109
|66
|31
|2 devices, 1080p
|Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1249
|66
|31
|4 devices, 4K
|Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|1269
|78
|55
|2 devices, 1080p
|Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1399
|78
|55
|4 devices, 4K
|Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|809
|52
|28
|1 device, 480p
|Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|829
|41
|32
|1 device, 480p
|Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|1069
|52
|28
|2 devices, 1080p
|Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|1099
|41
|32
|2 devices, 1080p
|Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1209
|52
|28
|4 devices, 4K
|Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1229
|41
|32
|4 devices, 4K
|News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|549
|24
|2
|1 device, 480p
|News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|669
|26
|8
|1 device, 480p
|News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|819
|24
|2
|2 devices, 1080p
|News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|929
|26
|8
|2 devices, 1080p
|News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|949
|24
|2
|4 devices, 4K
|News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1069
|26
|8
|4 devices, 4K
|Malayalam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|579
|7
|3
|1 device, 480p
|Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|629
|9
|4
|1 device, 480p
|Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|659
|20
|7
|1 device, 480p
|Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo
|699
|13
|7
|1 device, 480p
|Malayam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|839
|7
|3
|2 devices, 1080p
|Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|899
|9
|4
|2 devices, 1080p
|Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|919
|20
|7
|2 devices, 1080p
|Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo
|969
|13
|7
|2 devices, 1080p
|Malayalam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|979
|7
|3
|4 devices, 4K
|Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1029
|9
|4
|4 devices, 4K
|Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1059
|20
|7
|4 devices, 4K
|Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo
|1099
|13
|7
|4 devices, 4K
How to subscript to Tata Play Binge Combo plans?
You can easily subscribe to any Tata Play Binge Combo through any of the following methods:
Visiting Tata Play Mobile App
Logging on to http://www.tataplay.com
Calling Tata Play Helpline no.
On Tata Play Mobile app and website, Tata Play Binge Combos can be found under “Binge Combos” tab in Manage Packs -> Modify Current pack”
The pack amount you select will be deducted from your wallet each month on the renewal date and you can choose a different Tata Play Binge Combo plan or drop the current pack before your next renewal date anytime during the month from the Tata Play Mobile App or tataplay.com.
