Tata Play Netflix Binge Combo plans now available: Check prices, benefits, channels and more

Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) recently introduced its Binge Combo Plans that now offer Netflix as well. The company already offers plans as part of its Tata Play Binge service where TV channels are clubbed together with access to OTT (over the top) apps such as Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Zee5, Voot, etc. The Binge Combo plans start at Rs 399 per month. It should be noted that the Netflix plans are separate from the earlier plans. Here’s all you need to know about Tata Sky Binge Combo plans, as well as various plans and their benefits.

What are Tata Play Binge Combo Plans?

Tata Play Binge Combo plans offer content from multiple OTT apps in one single subscription to a user via the Tata Binge mobile app (available on both iOS and Android) or the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box. The service also supports Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Play Edition.

Tata Play offers multiple Binge Combo plans and users can fine tune what content they want to pay for so they don’t pay for apps they may not use. The various Binge Combo plans are available as monthly recharges, similar to your phone’s prepaid recharge plans.

What apps do Tata Play Binge Combo plans include?

Tata Play Binge Combo plans include support for Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Sun Nxt, DocuBay, Epic On, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Along with these apps, users can also select the TV channels of their choice so they can enjoy news, sports and other Live TV channels when they want. However, note that all Binge Combo plans may not have access to all these services together, as some may require you to opt for a higher plan.

What are the various Tata Play Binge Combo Plans?

Check out the various Tata Play Binge Combo standard entertainment plans in the table below. These only include the standard 12 entertainment apps comprising Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Sun Nxt, DocuBay, and Epic On, which can be logged in on three devices at a time.

Plan Name Price per month (in Rs) SD Channels HD Channels Hindi TV Binge Combo 499 77 – Marathi Hindi TV Binge Combo 499 74 – Hindi TV HD Binge Combo 629 50 28 Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Combo 649 41 32 Sports Infotainment TV Binge Combo 429 36 – Kids Sports Infotainment TV Binge Combo 449 42 – Sports Infotainment TV HD Binge Combo 499 22 14 Kids Sports Infotainment TV HD Binge Combo 539 26 16 Bengali TV Binge Combo 399 41 – Odiya TV Binge Combo 489 61 – Bengali TV HD Binge Combo 489 20 18 Gujarati Hindi TV Binge Combo 499 72 – Odiya TV HD Binge Combo 589 39 26 Gujarati Hindi TV HD Binge Combo 629 45 28 Malayalam TV Binge Combo 399 42 – Tamil HD TV Binge Combo 399 47 1 Kannada TV Binge Combo 449 50 – Telegu TV Binge Combo 469 58 – Malayam TV HD Binge Combo 479 24 17 Kannada TV HD Binge Combo 559 34 18 Telegu TV HD Binge Combo 579 38 21

Tata Play Binge Combo plans also include a number of Netflix plans that were recently added to the service. These include the standard 12 entertainment apps mentioned above, along with Netflix. Check out these plans in the table below.

Plan Name Price per month (in Rs) SD Channels HD Channels Devices, resolution

Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 849 66 31 1 device, 480p Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 999 78 55 1 device, 480p Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 1109 66 31 2 devices, 1080p Hindi Family TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1249 66 31 4 devices, 4K Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 1269 78 55 2 devices, 1080p Premium TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1399 78 55 4 devices, 4K Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 809 52 28 1 device, 480p Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 829 41 32 1 device, 480p Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 1069 52 28 2 devices, 1080p Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 1099 41 32 2 devices, 1080p Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1209 52 28 4 devices, 4K Marathi Hindi TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1229 41 32 4 devices, 4K News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 549 24 2 1 device, 480p News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 669 26 8 1 device, 480p News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 819 24 2 2 devices, 1080p News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 929 26 8 2 devices, 1080p News Kids TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 949 24 2 4 devices, 4K News Kids Sports TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1069 26 8 4 devices, 4K Malayalam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 579 7 3 1 device, 480p Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 629 9 4 1 device, 480p Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 659 20 7 1 device, 480p Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Basic Combo 699 13 7 1 device, 480p Malayam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 839 7 3 2 devices, 1080p Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 899 9 4 2 devices, 1080p Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 919 20 7 2 devices, 1080p Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Standard Combo 969 13 7 2 devices, 1080p Malayalam Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 979 7 3 4 devices, 4K Kannada Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1029 9 4 4 devices, 4K Tamil Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1059 20 7 4 devices, 4K Telugu Regional TV HD Binge Netflix Premium Combo 1099 13 7 4 devices, 4K

How to subscript to Tata Play Binge Combo plans?

You can easily subscribe to any Tata Play Binge Combo through any of the following methods:

Visiting Tata Play Mobile App

Logging on to http://www.tataplay.com

Calling Tata Play Helpline no.

On Tata Play Mobile app and website, Tata Play Binge Combos can be found under “Binge Combos” tab in Manage Packs -> Modify Current pack”

The pack amount you select will be deducted from your wallet each month on the renewal date and you can choose a different Tata Play Binge Combo plan or drop the current pack before your next renewal date anytime during the month from the Tata Play Mobile App or tataplay.com.