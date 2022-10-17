Tata Play Binge app now available for everyone: Check plans, pricing

Tata recently announced that its Tata Play Binge app will no longer be limited to those with an active DTH subscription and that it will be making it available for everyone. In case you don’t know, Tata Play Binge is an aggregator app that gathers content from numerous OTT platforms in a single window.

With support for 17 streaming apps like Disney+Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLIV, Hungama Play and more, the service will soon integrate content from platforms like TravelXP, Apple TV+, LionsGate Play and others. Operating on a freemium model, Tata Play Binge plans start from Rs 59 per month. Available on the web, Android and iOS, here we will take a look at the services included with each plan and what they have to offer.

MX starter plan

The base plan, which costs Rs 59 per month, will include the latest movies, TV shows and originals from 5 OTT apps which include MX Player, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Nammaflix and ShemarooMe. You can enjoy the content on the web and the mobile app.

Zee5 starter plan

The Zee5 starter plan includes movies, TV shows and originals from OTT platforms like Nammaflix, Eros Now, ShermarooMe, Hungama Play and Zee5. It is priced at Rs 59 per month with content viewable on both web and the mobile app.

Voot starter plan

Similar to the aforementioned plan, the Voot starter plan costs Rs 59 per month and lets you watch movies, TV shows and originals from streaming services like Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Nammalix and Voot Select. Like the above starter plans, it is available on web and mobile apps.

Mini 1 plan

As opposed to the starter plans, the Mini 1 plan lets users enjoy content from eight streaming services like Nammaflix, MX Player, Zee5, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Epic On and DocuBay. It lets you watch content on the web and mobile apps and is priced at Rs 99 per month.

Mini 2 plan

If you want to subscribe to the Mini plan but want Voot Select instead of Zee5, the Mini 2 plan might cater to you. It includes movies, TV series and originals from OTT streaming services like Nammaflix, MX Player, Voot Select, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, Hungama Play and Epic On. It will cost you Rs 99 per month and is accessible on the mobile app as well as the web.

Super plan

The Super plan might cater to those who enjoy content from multiple streaming platforms. Aggregating content from 15 OTT apps, the Super plan lets you watch content from Epic On, MX Player, DocuBay, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, Voot Select, Zee5, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Sun Nxt, Nammaflix and Disney+Hotstar.

Apart from the streaming platforms, select customers can also opt for Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Play Edition at no extra cost. It is priced at Rs 175 per month and is available on mobile, web and TV.

Mega Plan

The Tata Binge Play Mega plan lets you watch content from 17 OTT platforms like Curiosity Stream, SonyLIV, Epic On, MX Player, DocuBay, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Disney+Hotstar, Planet Marathi, Sun Nxt, Hoichoi, Voot Select, Zee5, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play and Nammflix. Priced at Rs 299 per month, the plan is available on mobile, web and TV.

Elite plan

Tata Play Binge is also offering a yearly subscription to 11 OTT streaming platforms like Hoichoi, Hungama Play, Zee5, Eros Now, Disney+Hotstar, ShemarooMe, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Nammaflix, Epic On and DocuBay. Viewable on both web and mobile, the Elite plan costs Rs 999 per year.