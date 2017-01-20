How to take backup of your WhatsApp chats, images, videos and data on Android

In 2015, Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a feature to backup all your WhatsApp chats and data using Google Drive (Gmail ID). Now all the Android smartphones running WhatsApp version number 2.12.45 and above have the feature enabled by default. Usually, WhatsApp backs up all your chats, images, videos and documents automatically to your Gmail ID used for Google Play Store everyday at 2am. But you can manually take a backup anytime of the day as well and to any other Gmail ID of your choice. Even if the device is not connected to the internet WhatsApp creates a local backup dump on your smartphone, which you can copy and put it another device to restore your WhatsApp.

Follow these 3 simple steps to create WhatsApp backup on your Android smartphone:

Step 1:

Go to WhatsApp Settings

Step 2:

Tap on ‘Chats‘ and then ‘Chat backup‘.

Step 3:

Do a check/ tick on ‘Include videos‘ box and then hit green ‘Back Up‘ button.

Restore :

When you install WhatsApp on another phone or re-install it the same phone, then you first need to log in with the same phone number. After this, WhatsApp will prompt you to restore backup from your Google Drive using internet or from its own local backup.

Manual Restoring from a local backup dump needs the file to be copied on to the new device or you can also keep it in a microSD card for WhatsApp to fetch the details during initial setup. You can find these latest local backup files with date and time stamp in WhatsApp ‘Databases’ folder using file explorer app.