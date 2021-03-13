Switching to Telegram or Signal? You will miss these WhatsApp features

WhatsApp has already started sending notifications to users asking them to accept the new privacy policy. The new terms, which was supposed to roll out in February, will come into effect on May 15. WhatsApp extended the date to give users more time to understand and accept the new privacy policy and reiterated that all the personal chats will remain end-to-end encrypted and no one will be able to access them.

When you interact with small businesses on WhatsApp, only those messages aren’t end-to-end encrypted. The company is saying that only these type of chats will be used for commercial purposes. If you are still planning to switch to Signal or Telegram, then check out the WhatsApp features that you might miss on other messaging apps.

Storage Management tool

WhatsApp is a go-to messaging app for many Indian users and a lot of photos or videos are shared on the platform on a daily basis. At the moment, you might be having thousands of WhatsApp photos on your phone’s gallery, which you might find difficult to delete as that will need time and extra effort.

The app’s storage management section lets you check how much space your WhatsApp photos or videos have occupied. There is also a dedicated section to help clear the storage space at a much faster pace. It displays files that are larger than 5MB. You also get to check all the forwarded photos, videos, and files sent by each individual. The tool also gives you the option to delete them. The tool is hidden in the Settings section > Storage and data > Manage storage.

Simple user interface (UI), plenty of updates

WhatsApp has the simplest user interface and one will find a lot of features on this messaging app, which is why people love to use this app. The moment you open the app, you get the Chats, Status and Calls section. You can quickly place a call or add a Status. There is also a search bar at the top, which comes in handy when you want to immediately search for a message or any other content. Most of the important features are immediately visible and you don’t need to take extra effort to find any one of them. WhatsApp keeps rolling out a lot of updates for an improved and convenient experience.

Instant group call option, support for 8 users

The instant group call feature is yet another feature that you might miss as Telegram doesn’t offer support for group voice or video calling and you can only make one-on-one calls. Though, the company has promised that it will offer this option too in the future. The group and one-on-one chats, and calls are end-to-end encrypted on WhatsApp and Signal, but Telegram’s regular chats are not end-to-end encrypted.

Payments

There is no Payment feature on Telegram or Signal and if you are using WhatsApp’s Payment feature, then you might miss this feature too. The messaging app allows you to easily send or receive money to friends or family members. The payments option is located in any person’s chat window. Once you open a chat, just visit the attachment section and tap on the payments option. If you are using it for the first time, then you will be asked to set up your bank account.

Picture in Picture mode (PiP)

Signal doesn’t offer support for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which you get on Telegram and WhatsApp. In case you are unaware, the feature allows you to play shared videos in the messaging app even while chatting with someone. The PiP mode supports videos from popular platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. On Signal, you will have to close the app to watch a video on YouTube.