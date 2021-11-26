Steam’s Autumn Sale is now live: Best offers to consider

Steam has finally launched its annual Autumn Sale, offering discounts up to 85 percent off on all titles. Formerly known as the Black Friday Sale, the deals will be live from 24 November to 1 December 2021. If you are planning on buying some new games this holiday season, here are the best deals to consider.

Resident Evil 2: Remake – Rs 799

Capcom’s latest attempts at reviving and introducing classic games to a newer generation is a great example of “Remakes done right.” 2019’s Resident Evil 2 has been rebuilt from the ground up on the new RE Engine, resulting in overhauled graphics, third-person camera movement, and far better optimisation. Same as the original, players take control of RPD officer Leon or Claire and try to solve the mystery behind a deadly zombie virus outbreak. Both plotlines have some changes here and there with differing endings, giving you enough reason for replayability.

Screenshot from Resident Evil 2: Remake. (Image credit: Capcom) Screenshot from Resident Evil 2: Remake. (Image credit: Capcom)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Rs 1949

Following the disastrous launch of Marvel’s Avengers game, Guardians of the Galaxy came as a breath of fresh air, reinstating hope and a place for single-player stories. Taking control of Star-Lord, players embark on an interstellar journey to meet countless aliens and fight amongst your team of misfits for a chance at redemption. It features a fast-paced combat system, great music choices, and a lot of banter and bad jokes between your teammates. If you’re someone who enjoyed James Gunn’s interpretation of these characters, you will have a great time here.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Rs 2599

This 2019 Game of the Year winner is the perfect candidate for you to test your patience. Sekiro is essentially a souls-like game, where you play as a shinobi on a path of revenge. Throughout the game, players will take part in painstakingly difficult battles against ancient masters, demons from the underworld, and even a giant monkey who farts and throws poop in your face. Set during the Sengoku period in Japan, the game has several references to Buddhist mythology, elements of stealth, and immersive exploration segments that reward you with secret items.

Screenshot of Sekiro – battle against the Guardian Ape. (Image credit: FromSoftware) Screenshot of Sekiro – battle against the Guardian Ape. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Rs 813

Starring Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Jedi: Fallen Order is set five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III. Armed with the Force and a lightsaber, players must engage in battle against space footsoldiers and solve various puzzles, while escaping the clutches of the Galactic Empire. The game adapts combat mechanics from classic souls-like games and even lets you befriend a cute flying droid named BD-1. PS – if you get an EA Play subscription at Rs 315, you can play this title for free.

Death Stranding – Rs 1199

From the beautiful mind of Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding is a genre-defying experience that’s based on a unique gameplay mechanic about reconnecting humanity. The game is set in a cataclysmic wasteland US where destructive creatures from the “other side” roam amongst us. As Sam Bridges, players must travel through the vast open world to deliver a set of packages one step at a time. This game isn’t geared towards the average gamer crowd and hence does not stress too much on combat. However, it still has other merits such as stunning graphics, a gripping narrative, a great soundtrack, and an ensemble cast of celebrated actors from the film industry.

Norman Reedus in a still from Death Stranding. (Image credit: Kojima Productions) Norman Reedus in a still from Death Stranding. (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Deathloop – Rs 1249

Drawing inspiration from the ‘Dishonored’ franchise of games, Deathloop’s story revolves around Colt, a professional assassin stuck inside a time loop. To escape the cycle, players must eliminate eight targets called the Visionaries before midnight. Fail to complete the mission, and the day resets, urging you to do it all over again. To finish the challenge, players can take the loud route or go in stealthily, using teleportation and hacking abilities. In multiplayer co-op mode, the game also lets your friend play as the rival assassin, Julianna, to try and stop you from breaking out.

Also Read: | The Game Awards 2021 nominees announced

Cuphead – Rs 395

Known for its retro art design and soundtrack, Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game that’s heavily focused on creative boss battles. Players take control of the titular protagonist and enter strange worlds to acquire new weapons, learn skills, and slowly earn enough souls to repay the Devil. Despite its joyous appearance, the game is hard to beat for beginners and even features an additional ‘Expert’ difficulty if you’re up to a new challenge.

Screenshot from Cuphead. (Image credit: Studio MDHR) Screenshot from Cuphead. (Image credit: Studio MDHR)

Dark Souls Trilogy – Rs 599, Rs 1313, Rs 2149

FromSoftware’s Dark Souls trilogy is that one series where the story isn’t as important as the gameplay. Players step into a medieval, dark fantasy wasteland where they fight against ancient knights, dragons, demons, and more. It’s one of those games that’s difficult to master, leading to more deaths than you can imagine. But, it’s part of the learning process and gives immense satisfaction upon killing a boss after hours of failed attempts.

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Rs 424

Set in the plague-ridden streets of 14th century France, ‘Innocence’ follows the grim journey of siblings – Amicia and Hugo, as they flee from the Inquisition soldiers. The game follows a stealth mechanic for the most part, with Amicia’s slingshot serving as the primary weapon. Players can use it to distract or knock out enemies, solve puzzles, and evade massive hordes of hungry rats. The game is filthy and messed up, as evidenced by the numerous pig carcasses, gore, and the ever-growing amount of deaths. The narrative is extremely bleak as well, and it features top-notch graphics and level design.

Screenshot from A Plague Tale: Innocence. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment) Screenshot from A Plague Tale: Innocence. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Besides the aforementioned games, there are plenty more titles on sale all across the platform. Steam is also holding its annual awards ceremony next month, for which you can also nominate your favourite games in their respective categories. On the other side, Epic Games is also holding a Black Friday sale, where you can get your hands on titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Disco Elysium for cheap prices.