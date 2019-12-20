Steam Winter Sale is now live: Discounts on PUBG, Mortal Kombat 11, Far Cry 5 and more

Steam Winter Sale is currently live and will last till January 2. Steam Winter Sale is currently live and will last till January 2.

The popular online video game store and interface, Steam is currently running its annual Winter Sale. During the sale, the company is offering huge discounts on a number of games including Call of Duty: WWII, Dark Souls III, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and more.

It is also offering huge discounts on recently released games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Which has gotten a limited period price cut by 17 per cent and is currently available at Rs 2,904.

Steam Winter Sale is currently live and will last till January 2. To avail the offers users need to download Steam and install it on to their systems. After they have logged in to the platform they can purchase the games that they want to play. Keep in mind purchasing anything from Steam will be in the digital form as Steam does not sell physical discs.

Key discounts during the sale include Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey with a discount of 60 per cent at Rs 1,999, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Bundle at Rs 1,181 with a discount of 78 per cent. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is priced at Rs 2,599 with a discount of 35 per cent.

Far Cry 5 with a 75 per cent discount is being offered at Rs 749, whereas, Far Cry New Dawn has a discount of 60 Per cent at Rs 899. Red Dead Redemption 2 with a discount of 20 per cent is being offered at Rs 2,599. Call of Duty: WWII with a discount of 60 per cent is being offered at Rs 2,599.

Monster Hunter: World with a discount of 60 per cent is being offered at Rs 1,199. Dark Souls III is available at Rs 1,074 with a discount of 75 per cent and Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs) is available at Rs 2,244 (with a discount of 56 per cent. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is priced at Rs 1,339 with a discount of 33 per cent.

Coming to the budget games, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR is being offered at Rs 899 with a discount of 70 per cent. Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 Standard Edition at Rs 989 with a discount of 60 per cent. Mortal Kombat 11 is being offered at Rs 539 with a discount of 60 per cent. Lastly, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is being offered at Rs 499 with a 50 per cent discount.

