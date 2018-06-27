State of Decay 2: Everything you need to know about this open-world zombie survival game

State of Decay 2 is an open-world zombie survival game. (Image: Microsoft) State of Decay 2 is an open-world zombie survival game. (Image: Microsoft)

State of Decay 2 is the sequel to the uber-popular State of Decay game. Launched on May 22, it has become one of the best selling games of the month. Developed by Undead Labs, State of Decay 2 is an open-world zombie apocalypse platformer which the players can take advantage of on the Microsoft Windows and Xbox One platforms. The game is available in two editions – standard and ultimate. The standard edition is priced at $29.99 (approximately Rs 2,056), but at the moment it is available free of cost for the players that have purchased a Microsoft Game Pass. The ultimate edition priced at $49.99 (approximately Rs 3,430) includes the normal edition of the game along with the Independence Pack DLC and the Daybreak Pack DLC.

State of Decay 2 is an open-world zombie survival game which hits the right balance of keeping the players on their toes, while at the same time look out for shelters and supplies in three different maps. It is a game that relies highly on players building bonds with other survivors and then helping each other survive from the looming menace. However, the game is not perfect, it can get boring at times due to the repetitive nature of the missions and a few annoying bugs here and there, which are being fixed by the developers in the form of patches.

To start off, players are given a choice of three pairs of survivors. The gameplay starts at different points depending upon the pair the players decide to go ahead with. The players have to start teaming up with all the survivors they find to combat the so called Blood Plague that is turning people of the town into zombies. The end objective of the game is for you to develop a community that will help you eradicate this plague and rebuild the town towards a better future.

The players are allowed to switch between the survivors they have teamed up with to utilise their unique traits and leveled up skills. Switching between survivors will not always be what the player wants, however, they might be forced to do so due to the survivor having low stamina or being killed during the gameplay. Interestingly, unlike many other games in this genre, players will have a sense of responsibility while playing this game, as when a survivor is killed they are lost forever and cannot be recovered as the players can’t reload from an earlier save point.

One great thing that State of Decay 2 is able to bring to the table is the four player co-op mode, which allows players from both the platforms to make a team and survive the zombie apocalypse together. A bonus point is that all the loot the players gain during the co-op mode is taken back with them to their own game and nothing except the supplies are lost.

The game is also able to strike an emotional chord with players due to the fact all the individual characters have their own quests assigned to them, like a man wanting to find out what happened to his daughter, which he does find out during the entirety of his missions. The game is also affected by the type of leader appointed to your group. Though the gameplay consists of a lot of zombies, they very rarely come in hoards to hunt you and your team members. It is very difficult to encounter more than a dozen of them at once, and the hoards seen in the map are in limited areas.

The combat styles of each character in the game are different which helps in making the combat dynamics much more fun each time you play. The melee attack though being mostly useless does prove valuable sometimes. Whereas the guns which include pistols, shotguns, rifles, SMGs and grenade launchers are quite useful and feel good while firing. The shot noise and the recoil makes the players feel the actual power of the weapons they are wielding. Due to the guns being so powerful, they make the gameplay easy, that is a point the developers caught on to and have made ammunition a very scarce resource, making using the guns on smaller zombies a questionable tactic. The most fun players may have is while driving around the map, not due to how well the cars drive, but because of all the fun stuff they can try due to unreal physics of the game. It is fun to drive through hoards of zombies and either run them over or make your co-op partners shoot at them.

Overall, State of Decay 2 is an interesting game that is able to keep the players on their toes, while at the same time giving them room to do some fun stuff along the way. The game is fun to play due to its gameplay rules and dynamics, and that it is able to keep the players so engaged does make us ignore the fact that there are a lot of boring and mundane tasks that a player has to do to finish the game.

