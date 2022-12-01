scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find out your top Spotify songs, artists and more

Spotify Wrapped 2022: here's how to get your Spotify Wrapped cards to find out your top songs, artists and more.

spotify, spotify wrapped 2022, spotify wrapped how to get,Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here. Here's how you can check out your top songs and artists. (Express Photo)

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here and it brings everything users love about music recaps from the past year, and some new features as well this time around. Apart from finding out their top songs, artists and how many minutes of music they have listened to this year, Spotify Wrapped also assigns users one of many ‘music personalities’ based on their taste.

Getting to your Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards is also pretty easy. Here’s how to do it on an Android smartphone, although if you’re an iPhone user, things shouldn’t be very different either.

Step 1: Update your Spotify app

To get access to Spotify Wrapped 2022, you need to be on the latest version of Spotify. For that you need to make sure your app is updated. To check if you’re on the latest version, head to the Google Play Store and go to the Spotify app page.

spotify, spotify wrapped 2022, spotify wrapped how to get, If the Play Store page shows an ‘Open’ button, it means you are already on the latest version of Spotify. (Express Photo)

If you see an ‘Open’ button instead of an ‘Update’ button, you are on the latest version.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Step 2: Open Spotify and make sure you are logged in

To fetch accurate data on what you have been listening to all year, Spotify needs to identify who you are. Log in with your Google ID, Apple ID or any other supported platform ID to get into your account. This will ensure data is synced from all the different devices you have been using Spotify on.

Also Read |What's new with Spotify Wrapped 2022?

Step 3: Enjoy your Spotify Wrapped 2022

Once logged in, simply open Spotify and you will be prompted to check out your Wrapped 2022 musical recap.When you see the prompt, click on the ‘Jump In’ button on the bottom. You can also choose to dismiss the prompt and check out your Spotify Wrapped later on.

spotify, spotify wrapped 2022, spotify wrapped how to get, You can start seeing your top artists and songs by hitting the ‘Jump In’ button. If you miss it, you can also find the listing on your Spotify main page, as seen on the right. (Express Photo)

If you accidentally or deliberately dismiss this prompt, you will still find a shortcut to it on the main page of the app when you open Spotify again. When you have gone through all the slides of your Spotify Wrapped, you will see multiple cards that you can then share on social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:48:52 am
Next Story

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi urges students, parents to participate

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close