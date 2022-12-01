Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find out your top Spotify songs, artists and more

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here and it brings everything users love about music recaps from the past year, and some new features as well this time around. Apart from finding out their top songs, artists and how many minutes of music they have listened to this year, Spotify Wrapped also assigns users one of many ‘music personalities’ based on their taste.

Getting to your Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards is also pretty easy. Here’s how to do it on an Android smartphone, although if you’re an iPhone user, things shouldn’t be very different either.

Step 1: Update your Spotify app

To get access to Spotify Wrapped 2022, you need to be on the latest version of Spotify. For that you need to make sure your app is updated. To check if you’re on the latest version, head to the Google Play Store and go to the Spotify app page.

If the Play Store page shows an ‘Open’ button, it means you are already on the latest version of Spotify. (Express Photo) If the Play Store page shows an ‘Open’ button, it means you are already on the latest version of Spotify. (Express Photo)

If you see an ‘Open’ button instead of an ‘Update’ button, you are on the latest version.

Step 2: Open Spotify and make sure you are logged in

To fetch accurate data on what you have been listening to all year, Spotify needs to identify who you are. Log in with your Google ID, Apple ID or any other supported platform ID to get into your account. This will ensure data is synced from all the different devices you have been using Spotify on.

Step 3: Enjoy your Spotify Wrapped 2022

Once logged in, simply open Spotify and you will be prompted to check out your Wrapped 2022 musical recap.When you see the prompt, click on the ‘Jump In’ button on the bottom. You can also choose to dismiss the prompt and check out your Spotify Wrapped later on.

You can start seeing your top artists and songs by hitting the ‘Jump In’ button. If you miss it, you can also find the listing on your Spotify main page, as seen on the right. (Express Photo) You can start seeing your top artists and songs by hitting the ‘Jump In’ button. If you miss it, you can also find the listing on your Spotify main page, as seen on the right. (Express Photo)

If you accidentally or deliberately dismiss this prompt, you will still find a shortcut to it on the main page of the app when you open Spotify again. When you have gone through all the slides of your Spotify Wrapped, you will see multiple cards that you can then share on social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.