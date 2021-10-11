Spotify Premium gets Diwali discount: Here are the details

Spotify’s premium ad-free service is getting a Diwali discount offer and users will now be able to grab the deal and pay lesser for a full year of Spotify Premium. The company is offering its 12-month prepaid plan for Rs 939.

The offer lets Spotify Premium users save Rs 250 on the yearly subscription if they purchase the plan right now. The deal is currently available and will remain valid until the end of Diwali, which is November 4 this year.

Also Read | Here’s how to play Spotify directly in Facebook mobile app

Note that the Spotify Premium offer is only valid on individual subscriptions and is for first-time Premium users. However, even existing Premium users can avail the offer if they haven’t purchased a 12-month plan on discount yet. This also extends to users who have activated a Premium Mini plan in the past, or those who may have discontinued their standard free trial.

Other Spotify Plans

In addition to the one-time festive Premium offer, Spotify is continuing to offers four other standard tiers of Premium plans. These include the Spotify Premium Mini, Individual, Duo, and Family plans. By subscribing to these plans, users can experience ad-free listening, offline playback by downloading songs, and support for multiple devices. Users can also set up group listening sessions and download 10,000 songs

Spotify Premium Mini lets you enjoy the service for one day at Rs 7 with a cap on downloading 30 songs to offline. Spotify Premium Duo supports two accounts and is for couples who live together at Rs 165 per month. The Family plan costs Rs 199 per month and supports up to 6 accounts for families who live together.