Spotify makes it easier to share music tracks or podcast episode: Here’s how

Spotify has announced new features that will make it easier to share your favourite music track or podcast episode with your friends through social media channels. The company has also added a new podcast timestamp sharing feature, which lets you share any podcast episode beginning at a particular time.

In simple terms, users can share any part of an episode they loved the most. Previously, users were only able to share the link to an entire episode.

To share a timestamp, one just needs to tap on the “share” button while listening to the episode. They can then use the “switch to share” feature at the current playtime, and select the platform where they want to share.

The receiver just needs to tap on the shared link to start listening to the music track or podcast.

The latest update also brings Spotify’s Canvas feature to Snapchat. Previously, the same feature was only available in Instagram Stories. The Canvas feature turns static song pages into video-art showcases, which makes the content more engaging.

In case you are unaware, the feature let you upload 3-8 second looping videos for the tracks you upload on Spotify. “These bring a whole new listening experience for fans and music lovers,” Spotify said.

Spotify has also added a new sharing menu on mobile with a clearer layout, that lets you preview what you are sharing, and an improved destination list.

“By previewing the Canvas you’re sharing on Instagram Stories or Snapchat ahead of time, you’ll be able to visualise how it will be presented on your social channel. Plus, your available messaging and social media destinations will be dynamically populated based on the apps you have installed, and laid out clearly in an easy-to-view grid, the company said in a blog post.

The new features are available for both iOS and Android users across the globe. If you haven’t received the new update, then you should get it in the coming days.