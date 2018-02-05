Sony Xperia L2 with ‘entry-level’ specs launched in India for Rs 19,900

Sony Xperia L2 Sony Xperia L2

Sony Mobiles has quietly launched the Sony Xperia L2 in India today. It is the first phone from the company to feature a circular-shaped rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xperia L2 is priced in India at Rs 19,900 and it will be available for purchase starting today.

Sony touts the new Xperia L2 to be a selfie-centric smartphone that flaunts an 8MP sensor with 120-degree super-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the back, it has a 13MP primary camera with 1/3.06” image sensor and f/2.0 aperture. Specs-wise, the Xperia L2 features a 5.5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla glass to avoid scratches. The phone comes with 3GB RAM/32GB inbuilt storage and offers a dedicated microSD slot for expandable storage of up to 256GB.

Powering the phone is a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T chipset. The Xperia L2 ships with Android Nougat and packs a 3300mAh battery. The phone supports the company’s proprietary Qnovo Adaptive charging. Connectivity options in the phone include- 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v4.2, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS. The phone provides Clear Audio+ and clear bass for an enhanced audio experience. It comes in two shades- Black and Gold.

Considering the price, there are too many phones with better specifications for significantly lower price. For instance, Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch full HD display, dual rear cameras, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, all of these for just Rs 13,999 that is way better than the Xperia L2 in every aspect.

In case this seems a bit pricey and you’re preferably looking for a near-bezel less display, Honor 9 Lite will fill that spot. The aluminium-framed Honor handset flaunts a 5.65-inch full HD+ IPS panel (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio. While the M1 A1 offers dual lenses on the rear panel, the Honor 9 Lite has dual cameras on the front (13MP+2MP) as well as the rear (13MP+2MP). The phone ships with the latest OS version Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top. It runs HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage version of the phone sells for Rs 10,999.

While these are some of the more recent deals that you can get for a price significantly lower than Xperia L2’s, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 is over a year old and still sports specs and features better than the just launched Sony Xperia L2 for half the price of the Sony. The Sony smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD display while the Redmi Note 4 takes a lead in this slab with a 5.5-inch full HD display. Further, it is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, way more powerful than the MT6737T on the L2 and a bigger 4100mAh battery. All of these for nearly half the price of the Xperia L2. The Redmi Note 4 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant sells for just Rs 9999 and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage model comes for a price of Rs 11,999.

The Sony Xperia L2 looks a bit dated and overpriced if you take into account all the factors mentioned above. Hence we are left wondering about just one thing – who exactly is Sony targeting with the Xperia L2 in 2018?