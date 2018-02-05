Sony Xperia L2 with ‘entry-level’ specs launched in India for Rs 19,900

Highlights
- Sony Xperia L2 launched in India for Rs 19,900
- The phone features an 8MP front-facing camera
- It sports a 5.5-inch HD display
Sony Mobiles has quietly launched the Sony Xperia L2 in India today. It is the first phone from the company to feature a circular-shaped rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xperia L2 is priced in India at Rs 19,900 and it will be available for purchase starting today.
Sony touts the new Xperia L2 to be a selfie-centric smartphone that flaunts an 8MP sensor with 120-degree super-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the back, it has a 13MP primary camera with 1/3.06” image sensor and f/2.0 aperture. Specs-wise, the Xperia L2 features a 5.5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla glass to avoid scratches. The phone comes with 3GB RAM/32GB inbuilt storage and offers a dedicated microSD slot for expandable storage of up to 256GB.
Powering the phone is a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T chipset. The Xperia L2 ships with Android Nougat and packs a 3300mAh battery. The phone supports the company’s proprietary Qnovo Adaptive charging. Connectivity options in the phone include- 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v4.2, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS. The phone provides Clear Audio+ and clear bass for an enhanced audio experience. It comes in two shades- Black and Gold.
Considering the price, there are too many phones with better specifications for significantly lower price. For instance, Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch full HD display, dual rear cameras, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, all of these for just Rs 13,999 that is way better than the Xperia L2 in every aspect.
In case this seems a bit pricey and you’re preferably looking for a near-bezel less display, Honor 9 Lite will fill that spot. The aluminium-framed Honor handset flaunts a 5.65-inch full HD+ IPS panel (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio. While the M1 A1 offers dual lenses on the rear panel, the Honor 9 Lite has dual cameras on the front (13MP+2MP) as well as the rear (13MP+2MP). The phone ships with the latest OS version Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top. It runs HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage version of the phone sells for Rs 10,999.
While these are some of the more recent deals that you can get for a price significantly lower than Xperia L2’s, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 is over a year old and still sports specs and features better than the just launched Sony Xperia L2 for half the price of the Sony. The Sony smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD display while the Redmi Note 4 takes a lead in this slab with a 5.5-inch full HD display. Further, it is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, way more powerful than the MT6737T on the L2 and a bigger 4100mAh battery. All of these for nearly half the price of the Xperia L2. The Redmi Note 4 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant sells for just Rs 9999 and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage model comes for a price of Rs 11,999.
The Sony Xperia L2 looks a bit dated and overpriced if you take into account all the factors mentioned above. Hence we are left wondering about just one thing – who exactly is Sony targeting with the Xperia L2 in 2018?
