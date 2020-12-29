Still waiting for Sony PS5? Oh look, here’s one made of 20kg pure gold

Russian brand Caviar is known for its limited-edition variants of smartphones and other gadgets. The brand’s custom variations of these gadgets are often riddled with some of the most expensive luxury materials including gold, diamonds and crocodile Leather. The brand recently revealed four new products it will be making in 2021, and one of these is the Sony PlayStation 5.

The Sony PS5 Golden Rock Edition by Caviar is a limited edition variant of the popular console that is covered in 18-carat gold. In typical Caviar fashion, the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has also been given a matching golden makeover. Talk about a ‘rich’ gaming experience! Here are both elements of the modified console explained in detail.

Talking about the console itself first, we have a 3D design that gives the Sony PS5 Golden Rock edition some extra bulk while making it unique. Caviar has used 20Kgs of pure gold to create the new shell-like outer design of the console. This is where the name Golden Rock originates from. The PS5 controller now features matching golden inserts along with grips crafted from crocodile leather. Caviar will include two such DualSense controllers with the PS5 Golden Rock Edition.

The Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Limited Edition by Caviar comes with 2 DualSense controllers, with matching golden inserts and crocodile leather. (Image Source: YouTube/Caviar iPhone) The Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Limited Edition by Caviar comes with 2 DualSense controllers, with matching golden inserts and crocodile leather. (Image Source: YouTube/Caviar iPhone)

In terms of specifications, there are no changes. The Sony PS5 Golden Rock edition will feature the same specifications and functionality that you’d find on a regular PS5.

While Caviar has not announced a price for the gadget, the sheer amount of gold used on the console itself should take its price over EUR 1 million (Over Rs 8 crore). Add some more in there for the craftsmanship and you have a gaming console that only the world’s richest gaming enthusiasts would want to buy.

Caviar also plans to launch luxury editions of the Nike Air Jordans, Caviar also plans to launch luxury editions of the Nike Air Jordans, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple AirPods Max in 2021. (Image Source: YouTube/Caviar iPhone)

Apart from the Sony PS5 Golden Rock Limited Edition, Caviar is also planning to launch its special edition variants of the Nike Air Jordan sneakers, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 and the recently launched Apple AirPods Max, which will also be layered with pure gold and crocodile leather. More details on the products can be found on the official Caviar website.