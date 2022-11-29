Sony Audio Days 2022 sale: Best offers on headphones, earphones and speakers

Sony recently commenced its Audio Days sale and is offering discounts on several products such as earphones, neckbands, truly wireless earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers and soundbars. The sale will go live on November 29 and end on December 4.

Apart from major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, you can also buy these products from Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores as well as the ShopatSC website. Here are some of the best deals you can get your hands on during the Sony Audio Days Sale.

Sony SRS-XG300 X-series wireless portable Bluetooth speaker

The Sony SRS-XG300 X-series speaker is lightweight and comes with a retractable handle. It is IP67 certified, which offers dust and water resistance, meaning you can take this to a pool party or play songs without worry on the beach.

The Bluetooth speaker lasts up to 25 hours on a single charge and can be charged using the USB-C port, which offers 70 minutes of playback time if you charge it for just 10 minutes. The portable party speaker also features a built-in microphone with echo cancellation and can double up as a power bank thanks to the included USB-A port. It connects to the phone using the Sony Music Center app and comes with multipoint connectivity. You can buy it from Amazon for Rs 24,990.

Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth headphones

The Sony WH-CH510 is a lightweight on-ear headphone that weighs only 132 gram. It features two 30 mm drivers and can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and voice assistants on mobile devices.

You can charge these headphones for 10 minutes and get a playback time of up to 90 minutes. They are also foldable and come with on-device controls that let you easily control the track, skip, play and pause songs and adjust the volume. You can purchase the Sony WH-CH510 on-ear headphones from Amazon for Rs 1,999.

Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass wireless earphones

The Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass is a budget-friendly neckband that lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge and comes with a tangle-free cord. You can also quickly charge them for 10 mins for 60 minutes of playback. Weighing just 21 gram, the neckband comes with a built-in microphone and support for Google Assistant. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs 2,799.

Sony WI-C310 wireless earphones

If you are really tight on budget and want a good pair of wireless earphones that are under Rs 2,000, the Sony WI-C310 might be a good choice. It offers 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports quick charging. They come with a built-in microphone and are powered by two 9 mm drivers. These wireless earphones weigh just 15 gram and can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 1,999.

Sony Inzone H3 MDR-G300 wired headphones

If you are looking for a pair of gaming headphones, the Sony Inzone H3 MDR-G300 might appeal to you. These headphones offer 360-degree spatial sound if you install the Inzone Hub software and are really comfortable if you plan to wear them for hours on end.

They come with a boom microphone which can be adjusted and flipped up when not in use. These Discord-certified headphones can be bought from Amazon for Rs 5,818o with a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards.