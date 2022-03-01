Sony Audio Days 2022 sale: Best offers on headphones, speakers and earbuds

Sony India has announced Sony Audio Days 2022 sale and will be offering discounts across various Sony headphones and True Wireless earbuds. The offers will also extend to some Sony Bluetooth speakers and soundbars. The Sony Audio Days 2022 sale starts today March 1, and will go on till March 6, 2022.

The offers will be available across Sony retail stores, including both Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, as well as the ShopatSC portal (authorised Sony reseller) and other major electronic stores and e-commerce portals.

Customer can avail a special cash back of Rs 2,000 on purchase of WH-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM4 and a cash back of Rs 899 on buying the newly launched WF-C500 Truly wireless earbuds. Check out all the deals below. Note that the prices marked with a (*) are inclusive of bank cash back offers.

Sony Audio Days 2022 sale: Best offers

If you’re looking for Noise Cancellation Headphones, the Sony WH1000XM4 is now available for Rs 22,990*. Without the cash back offer, these will cost Rs 24,990, which is a good deal considering these premium headphones retail for Rs 29,990. The Sony WHXB900N is priced at Rs 12,990 and the Sony WHCH710N is priced at Rs 7,990. Read our review of the Sony WHCH710N.

Category Model MRP (in Rs) Offer Price (in Rs) Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990 22,990* Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB900N 19,990 12,990 Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990 7,990 Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM4 24,990 17,990 * Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM3 19,990 9,990 Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-XB700 11,990 7,490 Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990 5,091 * Headphones WI-SP510 6,990 3,990 Headphones WH-CH510 4,990 2,990 Headphones WI-XB400 4,990 2,790 Headphones WI-C400 3,990 2,990 Headphones WI-C310 3,290 1,999 Headphones WI-C200 2,990 1,599

Under truly wireless earbuds, the WF1000XM4 TWS is priced at Rs 17,990*, the WF1000XM3 is priced at Rs 9,990 and the WF-XB700 is priced at Rs 7,490. Meanwhile the WF-C500 is priced at Rs 5,091*. Remember the WF1000XM4 TWS have just launched for Rs 19,990, though the official MRP is Rs 24,990.

Sony is also offering the SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker for Rs 3,690 instead of Rs 4,990. Meanwhile, the Sony SRS-XP500 and Sony SRS-XG500 party speakers are now priced at Rs 26,990 and Rs 32,990 respectively.

Sony is also offering the HT-S20R and HT-S40R soundbars at Rs 17,990* and Rs 25,990 respectively.